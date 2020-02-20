The Jersey Shore can be a lot of things to a lot of people. Some simply think of serene beaches, childhood vacations and a treasure trove of family memories. But in Atlantic County, it’s all about the nightlife. And that makes sense, considering America’s Playground Atlantic City serves as the backbone and crown jewel of the region, offering everything from concerts to comedy shows, fancy dinners to happy hours and all points between.
But this machine doesn’t just run itself. In order to remain a destination location for the northeast, the nightlife spots within Atlantic City and the surrounding area require real people to run them. That means bartenders, DJs, bands, dancers and countless other folks behind the scenes have to pour their blood, sweat and tears into making sure your weekend turns out as epic as you hoped it would be.
So once again we at A.C. Weekly have come together to pay tribute to the hard working folks within the industry at the 2020 Nightlife Awards to be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City.
We the critics, along with thousands of readers, cast votes for who is the best of the best when it comes to Atlantic City’s nightlife scene, and now the votes are in. Over 50 categories in total will be presented, with awards ranging from Best Tequila Bar to Nightclub of the Year. And each will be honored live onstage. The evening will kick off with an invite-only VIP hour at 7 p.m. Doors open to the public at 8 p.m. with the awards beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will also be live performances from Dead Reckoning, Nancy Malcun and Miss’d America 2020 Sapphira Pageant, as well as a variety of special guest performers and presenters.
Curious as to who won what? The official list of winners is below. Well, most of it anyway. The winners of the biggest awards will be announced onstage at the Nightlife Awards, so to find out who won, you are going to have to attend. As for the rest…
ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Best casino lounge act (Readers’ Choice): Beth Tinnon
Best casino lounge act (Critics’ Choice): Nancy Malcun
Best casino lounge/bar for live entertainment (Readers’ Choice): Lobby Bar at Hard Rock
Best casino lounge/bar for live entertainment (Critics’ Choice): Tango’s Lounge
Best club dancers (Readers’ Choice): Boogie Nights
Best club dancers (Critics’ Choice): Kiss Kiss Nightclub
Best comedian (Readers’ Choice): Michelle Tomko
Best comedian (Critics’ Choice): Bob Levy
Best concert venue (Readers’ Choice): Anchor Rock Club
Best concert venue (Critics’ Choice): Ovation Hall
Best dance floor (Readers’ Choice): Boogie Nights
Best dance floor (Critics’ Choice): The Wave
Best festival (Readers’ Choice): Elephants for Autism
Best festival (Critics’ Choice): Witch-Craft
Best karaoke/open mic spot (Readers’ Choice): JD’s Pub
Best karaoke/open mic spot (Critics’ Choice): Brick House Pub & Grille
Best local band (Readers’ Choice): Quasimodo’s Bride
Best local band (Critics’ Choice): Dead Reckoning
Best bar/restaurant for live local entertainment (Readers’ Choice): Watering Hole Cafe
Best bar/restaurant for live local entertainment (Critics’ Choice): Bourre
Best DJ (Readers’ Choice): DJ Ken Schaffer
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cathy Burke
Cathy Burke has been a fixture in Atlantic City since she opened up The Irish Pub with her husband Richard in 1972. At that time there were no casinos in town and the nightlife scene was carried entirely on the backs of local clubs and bars. Over most of the last half century Burke has become an icon in A.C., much like The Irish Pub itself. A philanthropist in addition to being a businesswoman, Burke has served as the Chairwoman of The Irish Pub Children’s Foundation as well as being a founding member of the Atlantic City Police Foundation. Her generosity and love for Atlantic City as well as its visitors, workers and residents is an inspiration to all.
FOOD & DRINK AWARDS
Best bartender (Readers’ Choice): Amanda Smith at Katina’s Kosmos
Best bartender (Critics’ Choice): Dan Leston at Assaggio!
Best beer list (casino) (Readers’ Choice): Villain & Saint
Best beer list (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Chickie’s & Pete’s (Tropicana)
Best beer list (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Best beer list (non-casino) Critics’ Choice: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
Best cocktail bar (casino) (Readers’ Choice): Wolfgang Puck American Grille
Best cocktail bar (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Bar One
Best cocktail bar (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Rhythm & Spirits
Best cocktail bar (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar
Best happy hour (casino) (Readers’ Choice): Margaritaville
Best happy hour (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Chart House
Best happy hour (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Best happy hour (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): Romanelli’s Garden Cafe
Best late night munchies (Readers’ Choice): Ducktown Tavern
Best late night munchies (Critics’ Choice): Tony’s Baltimore Grill
Best tequila bar (Readers’ Choice): Los Amigos
Best tequila bar (Critics’ Choice): Casa Taco and Tequila Bar
Best wine list (casino) Readers’ Choice: Council Oak Fish
Best wine list (casino) Critics’ Choice: The Palm
Best wine list (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Knife & Fork Inn
Best wine list (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): The Iron Room
GUYS & GIRLS STUFF
Best girls’ night out (casino) (Readers’ Choice): Gypsy Bar
Best girls’ night out (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Cuba Libre
Best girls’ night out (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Maynard’s Cafe
Best girls’ night out (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): MADE Atlantic City Chocolate
Best guys’ night out (casino) (Readers’ Choice): A Dam Good Sports Bar
Best guys’ night out (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Mountain Bar/Boardwalk Saloon
Best guys’ night out (non-casino) Readers’ Choice: Riverside Tavern
Best guys’ night out (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): Charlie’s Bar
Best place to pop the question (Readers’ Choice): Kuro
Best place to pop the question (Critics’ Choice): Sofia Restaurant
Best sports bar (casino) Readers’ Choice: DraftKings Sportsbook;
Best sports bar (casino) (Critics’ Choice): The Book at Bally’s Wild Wild West
Best sports bar (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Tailgaters
Best sports bar (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): Chickie’s & Pete’s (EHT)
BARS & NIGHTCLUBS
Best beach/pool bar (Readers’ Choice): Landshark Bar & Grill
Best beach/pool bar (Critics’ Choice): Bally’s Beach Bar
Best bottle service (Readers’ Choice): HQ2
Best bottle service (Critics’ Choice): DAER Nightclub
Best daylife (Readers’ Choice): HQ2 Beachclub
Best Irish bar (Readers’ Choice): The Irish Pub
Best Irish bar (Critics’ Choice): Josie Kelly’s Public House
Best LGBTQ spot (Readers’ Choice): Rhythm & Spirits
Best LGBTQ spot (Critics’ Choice): Bourre
Best locals’ bar (Readers’ Choice): Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Best locals’ bar (Critics’ Choice): Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant & Tavern
Best outdoor/deck bar (Readers’ Choice): Landshark Bar & Grill
Best outdoor/deck bar (Critics’ Choice): Wonder Bar
Best swanky bar/lounge (Readers’ Choice): 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy
Best swanky bar/lounge (Critics’ Choice): VUE at The Claridge Hotel
Best after hours spot (casino) (Readers’ Choice): HQ2
Best after hours spot (casino) (Critics’ Choice): Anthem Lounge
Best after hours spot (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Wonder Bar
Best after hours spot (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): Ducktown Tavern
Best industry night (Readers’ Choice): HQ2;
Best industry night (Critics’ Choice): Premier Nightclub
ADULTS ONLY
Best dive bar (Readers’ Choice): B&B Saloon
Best dive bar (Critics’ Choice): Chelsea Pub
Best hook-up bar (casino) (Readers’ Choice): Boogie Nights
Best hook-up bar (casino) (Critics’ Choice): The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s
Best hook-up bar (non-casino) (Readers’ Choice): Maynard’s Cafe
Best hook-up bar (non-casino) (Critics’ Choice): Caroline’s By The Bay
Best cougar club (Readers’ Choice): Boogie Nights
Best cougar club (Critics’ Choice): Memories
Best strip club (Readers’ Choice): Bare Exposure
Best strip club (Critics’ Choice): Bare Exposure
BEST OF THE BEST (to be announced at the event)
Best daylife nominees: Sweetwater Riverdeck, HQ2 BeachClub, Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, Back Bay Ale House
Best DJ nominees: Jason Weiss (DAER Nightclub), Vito G (The Pool), DJ Jason E (Martrano’s), DJ Gabor (Boogie Nights)
Local Legend nominees: The Irish Pub, Baremore Tavern at Historic Smithville Inn, Charlie’s Bar, Gregory’s
Bar of the Year nominees: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Gypsy Bar, Josie Kelly’s Public House, Rhythm & Spirits, The Deck at Golden Nugget
Nightclub of the Year nominees: The Pool at Harrah’s, DAER Nightclub, Premier, Boogie Nights, HQ2
The befores and afters
Sure the Nightlife Awards will be the hottest party in town,
but like any big event, there needs to be some solid pre and post-game options. For the pre-party, once again Tropicana will host their annual city-wide Margarita Contest. Located in the Chelsea Tower ballroom, this competition starts at 5 p.m. and will feature a variety of bars and restaurants from Atlantic City all going head to head in a three-round competition to see who has the top margarita in town. Judges will be on hand to decide the winner as each of the contestants will be given a list of ingredients that must be incorporated into their cocktail. Think of it as a boozy version of “Chopped.” Attendees will also be given the opportunity to sample and vote for their favorite in the Fan Favorite category. The event is free and open to the public and will be hosted by Scotty & JoJo from 100.7 WZXL. Guests must be over 21 to attend.
After the Nightlife Awards all you have to do is stick around, as Boogie Nights will resume its normal duties as one of the hottest clubs in town with $6 drink specials, half-price select bottles before midnight and DJ Gabor spinning hits from the 90s and 2000s.