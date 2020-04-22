The Strokes, “The New Abnormal” (Cult Records) — One would have a hard time coming up with a more appropriate name for an album released during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic than “The New Abnormal.” It may as well be the official slogan for 2020. The Strokes really nailed that title.
And that’s not all they nailed, as “The New Abnormal” is easily the best and most cohesive record they have done since their universally loved debut, 2001’s “Is This It.” Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, the album leans heavily on glassy, ’80s-style synths and angular guitars that do a brilliant job of weaving melodic paths between a near constant stream of vocal hooks, courtesy of vocalist Julian Casablancas.
In fact much of what makes “The New Abnormal” such an enjoyable listen is the attention and respect paid to all forms of melody. While lesser bands will often rely on the singer to do the heavy lifting in that department, The Strokes have always made brilliant use of their duel guitar attack, showering track after track with tasty, linear hooks from both Albert Hammond Jr. and Nick Valensi. The lines always seem to work as a team, skillfully complementing one another while consciously staying out of each other’s way. And the increased use of synthesizers within the foreground of the sonic landscape has served to add yet another source of lush melody to the overall mix.
The album’s running time works to its advantage, as well. Leaving your audience wanting more is an often-ignored concept when it comes to records, but albums that make use of brevity can be utterly perfect if the band has the songs to back it up. With just nine songs and a total running time of 45 minutes, “The New Abnormal” ensures that nothing gets overlooked or lost in the shuffle.
The record opens with “The Adults Are Talking,” a pulsating track highlighted by a head-bopping earworm of a chorus and some tasteful sweeps of Casablancas’ falsetto just before the coda – a vocal technique that shows up to great effect throughout the album.
“Selfless” and “Brooklyn Bridge to the Chorus” continue the theme, as each offer the listener varying speeds of candy-coated retro-pop, executed without being cartoonish or having the whole thing feel like a costume party.
While most of it feels natural and fitting within the climate of 2020, the nods to their ’80s heroes are rather blatant at times, with the choruses of two tracks — “Bad Decisions” and “Eternal Summer” — actually being so close to that of classic tunes by Billy Idol and The Psychedelic Furs that writing credits were given to each respectively. But even the nicked melodies seem more like a tip of the cap than any kind of true theft.
The last few songs on the record dip their toes into slower waters, veering into dream-pop territory on tracks like “Not the Same Anymore” and “Ode to the Mets.” which does a fine job of closing out the album with a gorgeous bit of wistful melancholy inspired by New York’s perennial second-fiddle ball club.
When The Strokes first recorded “Is This It” in 2001 they were a bunch of young dudes who made a great record about their wild lifestyle spent in the bars and clubs of New York City’s hip Lower East Side. The album came off as genuine snapshot of what it means to be 22 and having the time of your life in a big city. Now almost 20 years later, the band members are in their 40s and the party has slowed significantly, but the music is as good or better than it’s ever been. In that sense, “The New Abnormal” feels like the perfect companion piece to “Is This it.” It’s a brilliant new record produced by a veteran band that continues to grow and mature, despite still regularly seeking comfort in the past.
Rating: A