Atlantic City Fashion Week is celebrating its 10th season at the Showboat. The fashion show showed a professional runway, Friday night and feature designers from South Jersey, Philadelphia and New York. Well-known guests from New York fashion scene have been starting to come to the growing event. Also there is another show on Saturday. Feb 17, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Atlantic City Fashion Week is celebrating its 16th season at the Showboat.

Fashion lovers, head to Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City for the 16th season of Atlantic City Fashion Week, taking place Thursday, through Saturday, Feb. 6-8.

Held from 7 to 9 p.m. each night, 200 models and 60 designers will parade the newest and latest in fashion down a runway for audiences to admire. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $300 for VIP, which includes your own personal walk down the red carpet.

Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to AtlanticCityFashionWeek.com.

Jacklyn McQuarrie

