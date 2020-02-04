Fashion lovers, head to Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City for the 16th season of Atlantic City Fashion Week, taking place Thursday, through Saturday, Feb. 6-8.
Held from 7 to 9 p.m. each night, 200 models and 60 designers will parade the newest and latest in fashion down a runway for audiences to admire. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $300 for VIP, which includes your own personal walk down the red carpet.
Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to AtlanticCityFashionWeek.com.