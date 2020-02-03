Ticket costs are the same as last year, but there has probably been more added to the Atlantic City Car Show & Auction than any single year since its founding 47 years ago. The A.C. event has grown into largest indoor auto events on the East Coast, largely since moving from its original Boardwalk Hall location into the more spacious Atlantic City Convention Center in 1998. This year a car competition called the Joker’s Wild will take place at the Showboat Hotel as part of the $25 ticket price ($5 for kids under 12). A shuttle service will connect the two locations. Event owner GPK Auctions has also partnered with Bergen County Cars & Caffe to bring into the Convention Center about 40 ultra-high-end vehicles that attendees are not likely to see anywhere else. Show-goers will also get to see such curious collections as the Ford Torino from the 1970s TV cop drama “Starsky & Hutch”; the McLaren M6 from “Hardcastle and McCormick”; the Greased Lightning hot rod from the 1978 romantic-comedy flick “Grease”; and the Griswold family station wagon from the 1983 hit comedy movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” An immense flea market and swap meet full of auto parts, accessories and apparel is also part of the extravaganza. Show times are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets are available at the doors of either the Convention Center or Showboat, and honored at both sites. Go to GPKAuctions.net or Facebook.com/pg/CarsAndCaffe for more.
— Ray Schweibert