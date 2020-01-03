TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Barefoot Country Music Festival, Wildwood Beach, June 19 through 21, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Week of Jan. 2
Flashback Fridays with Countdown to Ecstasy (Steely Dan Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 3, Free.
Nicholas King, Resorts, 8 p.m., Jan. 7, $15.
Week of Jan. 9
Herstory in the Making: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin on Showtime, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Jan. 10, $30, $50, $65, $80, $100, $150, $200.
Flashback Fridays with B Street (Bruce Springsteen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 10, Free.
Dancing with the Stars Live!, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 10, $59, $79, $99.
Rob Schneider, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 11, $29, $35.
Top Rank: Hart vs. Smith, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 11, $25, $40, $60, $100.
Shin Lim, Borgata, Event Center, 6 p.m., Jan. 11, $45, 485, $185.
Claudia Oshry, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Jan 11, $39, $49, $59.
Van Halen Nation — The Premier Van Halen Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 11, $17, $22.
Week of Jan. 16
Flashback Fridays with Beginnings (Chicago Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 17, Free.
Sidewalk Angels featuring Rob Thomas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 17 through 19, $99, $125.
Lotus Land — The American Rush Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, $29, $34.
Little Anthony & The Imperials, Resorts, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, $35, $45, $55.
Sounds of Philadelphia, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, $59, $69, $79.
All Stars of Hip Hop Featuring KRS-One and More, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Jan. 19, $52, $62, $72.
Molly Hatchet, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., Jan. 19, $25, $29
Week of Jan. 23
Flashback Fridays with BowieLive (David Bowie Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 24, Free.
Frank Sinatra Jack Daniel’s Dinner, Borgata, Old Homestead, 8 p.m., Jan. 24, $225.
It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Marc Anthony, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Wing Wars IV, Golden Nugget, noon, Jan. 25, $30, $45.
Week of Jan. 30
The Indoor Auto Racing Series Napa Auto Parts Classic, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 and 7 p.m., Feb. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Tom Petty – Damn the Torpedoes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Jan. 31, $20.
Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 31, $34, $40.
Flashback Fridays with Mullett (Tribute to Hair Bands), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 31, Free.
Elvis: Seen/Unseen, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 31 $59, $69, $129. POSTPONED FROM NOV. 2. All tickets previously purchased for the show will be honored for the rescheduled show. No action is needed if you are coming to the rescheduled show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you may seek a refund at point of purchase.
Ladies of the '80s, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 1, $35, $45, $55.
Week of Feb. 6
Dance Across America: Studio ’94 Tour, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $30, $40, $50.
Il Volo: The Best of 10 Years, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $59, $69, $79, $99.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, $29.
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, Free.
Sugar Ray, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 7, $34, $44.
Patton Oswalt, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $45, $55.
Paul Reiser, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $42.50, $57.50.
Demetri Martin, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 13
.38 Special, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Feb. 14, $45, $50, $55, $60.
Jill Scott, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $70, $90, $110, $130.
Fitz and the Tantrums, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $55, $65.
Lee Brice, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Cheap Trick, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Moe., Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16, $59.
Valentine’s Soul Jam, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $75, $95, $125.
Valentine’s Day Concert with Johnny Gill, Next, Keke Wyatt, & Stokley from Mint Condition, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Gregory Porter & Ledisi, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Sweet Caroline – Musical Tribute to Neil Diamond, Resorts, 3:30 and 8 p.m., Feb. 19, $35.
Week of Feb. 20
Flashback Fridays with Journey to the Sky (Heart Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 21, Free.
Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Troubadours, Celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $35, $39.
Bob Saget, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. POSTPONED to April 4.
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
The Classic Favorites Starring “Gallen Lo” with Jessie Liu, Golden Nugget, 12:01 a.m., Feb. 23, $48, $68, $98.
Week of Feb. 27
Styx, Tropicana, 9 p.m., March 2, $75, $85, $95, $100.
Flashback Fridays with Kiss the Sky (Jimi Hendrix Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 28, Free.
Tiffany Haddish, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $49, $59, $69.
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, $30, $40, $50.
Kane Brown with special guests Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson , Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 5
NJ State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 5 through 7, Ticket price TBA.
Rascal Flatts, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., March 6, $73.50, $113.50.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 7, $40, $60, $75.
Flashback Fridays with The Prince Project (Prince Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 6, Free.
The Irish Comedy Tour, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 7, $35.
Mid Atlantic BBQ Expo 2020, Showboat, March 6 and 7, Ticket price TBA
On a Winter’s Night with Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 6, $34, $39.
2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 10 through 14, $80, $105.
Carla Cooke — The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 7, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 12
Adam Sandler, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 13, Free.
Jay Mohr, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 14, $24, $29, $34.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 18, $38.
The PettyBreakers, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 14, $29, $34.
Week of March 19
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 20, Free.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 21, Ticket price TBA.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 20, $59, $69.
Mandy Moore with Bedouine, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 21, $55, $59.
Week of March 26
Bat Out of Hell The Musical (Touring), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, March 27 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with New York’s Finest (Police Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 27, Free.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 27, $32, $37.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 27; 7 and 10 pm., March 28, $29, $39.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 28, $45.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 28, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 28, $25, $35, $45.
Atlantic City Beer Week 2020, AC Convention Center, March 30 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 2
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 3, Ticket price TBA.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 3, $39, $44.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 4, Ticket price TBA.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 4, $30.
Week of April 9
Flashback Fridays with Fast Lane (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 10, Free.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 10, $79, $89, $99, $109.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 11, $99, $149, $199.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., April 10, $74, $95, $135.
Week of April 16
Ana Gabriel, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., April 17, Ticket price TBA.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Beatles – Abbey Road, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., April 17, $20.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 18, $39, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Elton Rohn (Elton John Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Free.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45.
Week of April 23
Flashback Fridays with Crued (Motley Crue Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 24, Free.
Dennis DeYoung, Resorts, 9 p.m., April 24, $45, $55, $65.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 24, $79, $89.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $49, $59.
Week of April 30
The Linda Ronstadt Experience, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., May 2, Ticket price TBA.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 1, Ticket price TBA.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 1; 3 and 8 p.m., May 2; and 3 p.m., May 3, Ticket price TBA.
Week of May 7
The E Street Shuffle Presents: Nebraska Live, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 8 p.m. 7:30 p.m. May 8, $25, $30.
Week of May 14
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 16, $39, $45.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45.
Week of May 21
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 27, $38.
Week of May 28
Classic Albums Live Performs: Pink Floyd – The Wall, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., May 29, Ticket price TBA.
Allison Krauss, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 23, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 4
Philadelphia Fusion, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, Ticket price TBA.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 6, $59, $79. $99.
Week of June 11
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 12 and 13, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Eagles – Hotel California, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., June 13, Ticket price TBA.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 18
Barefoot Country Music Festival, Wildwood Beach, June 19 through 21, Ticket price TBA.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 20; 5 and 8 p.m. June 21, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 22, $49.
Tony Danza, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 24, $53.
Week of June 25
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 26 and 27. $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Week of July 9
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 11, $29, $39.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 13, Ticket price TBA.
Week of July 16
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., July 20, Ticket price TBA.
Week of July 30
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 6
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 13
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 20
The Marshall Tucker Band, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 27
KISS with David Lee Roth, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $66.50, , $129.50, $159.50, $247.
Week of Sept. 3
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75.
Week of Sept. 10
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon, Sept. 12, Ticket price TBA.
ONGOING SHOWS
Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees, Boardwalk Hall, Dec. 12 through Dec. 31, Ticket price TBA.
Allen Edwards, Resorts, various times, Dec. 2 through 26, $15.
Rat Pack, Tropicana, 4 p.m., Jan. 19 and 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and April 5, 19 and 26, $25.
Gerard Esposito, Resorts, multiple times, Jan. 6 through 29, Ticket price TBA.
Michael McGeehan, Resorts, multiple times, Feb. 3 through 26, $15