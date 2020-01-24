At 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, the sports culture website Bleacher Report will be taping their Beginner's Luck Challenge at The Book at Bally's Wild Wild West. Bleacher Report host and professional handicapper Kelly Stewart will be matched up against music artist, Cam’Ron, who will e taking on the “Average Joe” role, as the two will match-up to see who has the better picks in the Super Bowl. Filming is set to last around two hours.
Bally's Wild Wild West is located at 1900 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com for more info.