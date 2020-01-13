FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH BEGINNINGS (CHICAGO TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 17; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Beginnings was formed in 2002 by a group of New York musicians who all shared the same love and respect for the music of the band Chicago. With an exceptionally talented lineup featuring multi-instrumentalists and several lead vocalists, Beginnings delivers a tribute to Chicago like nobody else. Every decade of Chicago’s work is recreated by this band which has played throughout the country at countless casinos, resorts, theaters at theme parks. Those attending “Flashback Friday” at the Golden Nugget can expect to hear songs such as “You’re the Inspiration,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Just You n’ Me,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is” and “Free.”
BeginningsTributeBand.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
GERARD ESPOSITO
RESORTS // VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES THROUGH JAN. 29; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Crooner Gerard Esposito makes his return to Resorts Casino Hotel for a three-week residency. The Newark native began his career as a vocalist in the early 1980s in the local restaurants and lounges, and eventually worked his way up to sharing stages with the likes of The Drifters, Frankie Avalon, Pat Cooper and Joe Piscopo. Esposito specializes in covers from the Great American Songbook and concertgoers can look forward to hearing him perform classics from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Englebert Humperdinck, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Paul Anka, Tony Bennett and Barry Manilow.
GerardEsposito.com, ResortsAC.com
ROB THOMAS
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 17-19; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Rob Thomas attained stardom as the lead singer for the post grunge rock group Matchbox 20, amassing a sizeable mainstream audience, selling millions of albums and scoring numerous hit singles. He’s also managed to maintain a successful solo career and this weekend he will perform a series of intimate concerts at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa to benefit Sidewalk Angels, the charity the singer established along with his wife to raise money for animal rescue and advocacy. Thomas has been an Atlantic City favorite for years now, consistently selling out shows. Those lucky enough to have snagged a ticket for this weekend’s concerts will be treated to a mixture of both his Matchbox 20 hits and solo songs. Recent set lists have included “If You’re Gone,” “3 A.M.,” “Unwell,” “Smooth,” “One Less Day (Dying Young),” “Lonely No More” and “This is How a Heart Breaks.”
RobThomasMusic.com, SideWalkAngelsFoundation.com, TheBorgata.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. SUNDAY JAN. 19; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime when they ruled the entertainment world with their talent, charm, charisma and flair. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.