Even as far back as 2017, as Kane Brown was beginning to tour to promote his self-titled debut album, he was talking in interviews about wanting his second album to be more uptempo – to the point of rocking out from start to finish.
While his second album, “Experiment,” does rock more, it isn’t a wall-to-wall pedal-to-the-metal turbo-countryfest. It turns out, that sort of album seemed better in theory than reality.
“You say that until you start writing. It’s hard to just keep writing uptempo songs,” says Brown, who heads to Boardwalk Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. “I fell in love with just the pocket songs, too, and just the grooves. And you can move and dance around (to them) and just chill. They can sing (the lyrics) back to you. It’s cool. I just love where the pocket of this album is.”
The fact that Brown had a concept for the second album says something about how he has grown as an artist since making the self-titled debut.
He readily admits he went into that first project not knowing what sort of musical shape it might take, and had his producer, Dann Huff, establish the musical direction for the debut.
“I was definitely around more, paying attention more (this time),” Brown says. “I let him (Huff) know what I wanted and what I didn’t want. We just bonded a lot more and it got a different chemistry in the room than we had with the first album. It was great.”
It’s understandable that Brown was far from a fully formed artist when he made the first album with Huff. For one thing, he was young – all of 23 years old – and he was hardly a veteran of playing country bars or pitching original songs to Music Row publishers and record labels.
A biracial child raised by his mother, a key musical moment for Brown came when he sang Chris Young’s “Getting’ You Home” during a high school talent show. He was greeted by some boos and taunts, but won over his classmates with his singing and was called back to perform a second song. That experience helped spur him toward pursuing music for a career.
He took an unusual path – at least for country – to get his career off the ground, making videos of himself singing some country songs and posting them online, hoping the clips would go viral.
His version of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No,” posted on Sept. 30, 2015, did the trick, racking up seven million views. A couple of weeks later, Brown posted a video of his original song, “Used to Love You Sober,” and saw it amass more than a million views in three hours.
Released on his 2015 debut EP,” Closer,” “Used To Love You Sober” went on to reach No. 2 on the Country Digital Songs chart. After another pair of successful singles, Brown was signed by Sony/RCA.
Sony/RCA launched Brown’s major label career with the EP, “Chapter 1,” and followed it with his 2016 self-titled full-length debut album. But radio didn’t immediately embrace Brown.
Brown says some radio people weren’t happy that he had broken through via social media instead of by getting a hit single on country radio — the usual path to success for country artists.
But as he toured, Brown got opportunities to meet radio personnel and show that he came to country music authentically. And his third single from the debut album, “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina, a friend from Brown’s school days), connected and went No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. The follow-up single, “Heaven,” did even better, simultaneously topping all five of the main country charts – a first by any country artist. Now “Experiment” has so far spawned a trio of No. 1 singles, “Lose It,” “Good as You” and “One Right Thing.”
Touring this year should help Brown build on his momentum, and “Experiment” was crafted in part with Brown’s live show in mind. It focuses more on uptempo material, and rousing tunes like “Baby Come Back to Me” and “Lose It” should energize Brown’s live shows. Meanwhile, grooving songs like “Short Skirt Weather,” “Weekend,” and ballads like “It Ain’t You It’s Me,” “Work” and “Good as You” help give “Experiment” balance and variety.
Brown feels he has grown considerably as a performer since the release of his debut album.
“I think I’ve developed as a good performer,” Brown said. “We’ve learned the more we have fun, the more the fans have fun. We’ve learned to transition to other songs with a little talking. There are no dead spaces. There are no boring spaces. I think that’s the key for the shows, the fluidity of it.”
And it’s not just Brown’s professional life that’s going well. In October 2018, he married Katelyn Jae, and a year later the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose.
“She’s my best friend,” Brown said of Jae. “So yeah, life’s great. I couldn’t ask for a better life. Life’s amazing.”