Celebrate Black History Month while learning about legendary African-American jazz musicians during a film screening at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Atlantic City library.
The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s film society will show “A Great Day in Harlem” in celebration of Black History Month. The one-hour documentary, released in 1994, features interviews with popular black jazz musicians.
The film is open to both Film Society members and non-members. After the documentary, Martin Payne & Friends will perform songs by Cannonball Adderley, Art Blakey, Count Basie and more.
Admission to the event is free. The library is located at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or go to ACFPL.org.