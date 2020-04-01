If all you see on social media and the web is one depressing coronavirus related article after the next, we have a bit of good news for a change.
Just this week, HardRockCasino.com - the online home of the Atlantic City casino resort destination - saw its largest jackpot winner earn $230,552.71 on a $5 bet. Gary M., an online casino customer who was recently furloughed by his company, was playing the progressive slot Divine Fortune to pass the time when he placed his life-changing bet. This comes after another online casino customer, Michael M. won $226,170 two weeks prior with a $45 bet on Lock It Link.
The moral of the story? Having a last name that starts with an "M" seems to bring good luck these days.