In the current environment, it's easy for both adults and kids to get trapped in a pattern where you spend entire days just sitting around. However, for your health and sanity, you really need to get off the couch and get your blood pumping.
But maybe you need a little push to inspire you. Or maybe you just need a funky beat. No matter what, you are gonna need that perfect opening track to get motivated enough to go for that run, bang out that workout or start that dance party. So prepare to put your streaming services to work and your stereo on 10. Here are three great songs to get you off the couch.
1. "Don't Stop Believin'"
Artist: Journey
Album: "Escape"
It's cliche and overwhelmingly played-out, but it's also one of the most sing-along friendly songs ever written, and it offers a blistering solo for all you air-guitar aficionados out there to really dig into. On top of that, it's uplifting chorus sends a message we could all use right about now. Turn it up and channel your inner Steve Perry.
2. "The Humpty Dance"
Artist: Digital Underground
Album: "Sex Packets"
Sure the coronavirus is scary, but it's hard to focus on something so dire when a man in a plaid jacket with a big plastic nose and glasses is singing you a song that includes lines like: "Hey yo fat girl, c'mere - are you ticklish?" and "I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom!" And as silly of a song as it may be, it has a groove that is nearly impossible not to get up and dance to. But in case there is any uncertainty on exactly which dance moves are required when performing The Humpy Dance, DIgital Underground's rapper Humpty Hump himself spells them out clearly in the final verse of the song:
"Let me tell ya a little bit about this dance
It's real easy to do - check it out
First I limp to the side like my leg was broken
Shakin' and twitchin' kinda like I was smokin'
Crazy wack funky
People say 'ya look like M.C. Hammer on crack, Humpty'
That's all right 'cause my body's in motion
It's supposed to look like a fit or a convulsion
Anyone can play this game
This is my dance, y'all, Humpty Hump's my name
No two people will do it the same
Ya got it down when you appear to be in pain
Humpin', funkin', jumpin'
Jig around, shakin' ya rump
And when the dude a chump pump points a finger like a stump
Tell him 'step off, I'm doin' the Hump'"
3. "No Easy Way Out"
Artist: Robbert Tepper
Album: Rocky IV Soundtrack
Driving around in his Lamborghini while listening to this '80s cheesefest somehow gave Rocky Balboa enough motivation to step in the ring and settle the score with Ivan Drago, a seemingly indestructible opponent who was riding high after scoring a disturbing victory/in-ring murder over Balboa's buddy Apollo Creed. In one of the movie franchise's all time greatest and hard-to-believe fight scenes, the much smaller and less-skilled Balboa not only defeats Drago, but manages to sway the entire Russian crowd (including then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev) into abandoning their Cold War-based allegiance to Drago and cheering him on instead,capping the whole thing off with an inspiring but mostly incoherent speech about change. Any song that can produce that kind of victory can surely get you up off the couch.