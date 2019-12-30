Borgata Comedy Club
Mike Young, Leah Bonnema, Gary Vider, 9 p.m., Jan. 5 through 8, $20.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Chris Franjola, 8 p.m., Jan 6 through 8, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Lawrence Killebrew, Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 2, $19, $25, $35.
Friday Night Headliners, 9 p.m., Jan. 3, $24, $29, $39.
Saturday Night Headliners, 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 4, $24, $29, $39.
Monday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 6, $19, $25, $35.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Jan. 2 through 5, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Jan. 3, 5, 7, 8 $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Jan. 2, 4, 6, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Jan. 4, $25.