Borgata Comedy Club

Mike Young, Leah Bonnema, Gary Vider, 9 p.m., Jan. 5 through 8, $20.

Howie Mandel Comedy Club

Chris Franjola, 8 p.m., Jan 6 through 8, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Lawrence Killebrew, Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 2, $19, $25, $35.

Friday Night Headliners, 9 p.m., Jan. 3, $24, $29, $39.

Saturday Night Headliners, 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 4, $24, $29, $39.

Monday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 6, $19, $25, $35.

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., Jan. 2 through 5, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., Jan. 3, 5, 7, 8 $25

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., Jan. 2, 4, 6, $25

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., Jan. 4, $25.

