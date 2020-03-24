The 13th Annual JFS Cocktail Party, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, is now taking place as an at-home fundraiser during a time of great need for the organization.
The Stay Home & Support: No-Show Cocktail Party is taking place solely online. Mix up a glass of your favorite drink, then settle onto your couch and give what you can to support Jewish Family Services, working hard to provide food and necessities to vulnerable populations impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization provides food pantry needs, homeless support, emergency assistance and counseling to the local community. Sponsorship opportunities and donations of all sizes are welcome. To sponsor or make a donation, go to JFSAtlantic.org.