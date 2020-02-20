Love the Arts in Somers Point

Somers Point locals and visitors who want to support local art programming should check out the city’s Love the Arts event, taking place 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Held at Greate Bay Country Club and hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission, the event will kickoff Somers Point’s year of art-related programs, projects and events. The afternoon includes a large itinerary of activities, ranging from a visual presentation of upcoming programming, an exhibit of prior activities, introduction of the town’s new Poet Laureate Erin Castaldi, live music, art activities for kids, silent auction, light buffet and more.
Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. Admission is by donation and reservations are encouraged. For more information, call 609-653-4991 or email somersptarts@gmail.com.