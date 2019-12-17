Due to production filming, the Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live show at Caesars Atlantic City has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020. All tickets for the original Feb. 22, 2020 performance will be honored for the rescheduled show at Caesars Atlantic City. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to the show affected by this announcement can do so at original point of purchase. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Caesars Atlantic City is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.