The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is bringing their basketball championship games to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time ever, starting Tuesday, March 10.
The men’s and women’s championship games will take place over the course of five days, from Tuesday through Saturday, March 14. Some of the school’s participating include Monmouth, Iona, Manhattan, and Rider University.
Tickets start at $10. Games will take place at various times. A full schedule can be found on the website.
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to MAACSports.com.