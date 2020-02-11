As part of their Black History Month Concert Series, the Atlantic City Free Public Library will host Norman Taylor Saturday, Feb. 15.
Starting at 1 p.m., the singer/songwriter from the South Jersey and Philadelphia area will perform acoustic blues and entertain the audience with his musical style, influenced by performers such as Robert Johnson and Skip James.
Admission is free. The library is located at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or go to ACFPL.org.