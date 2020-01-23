The rumors were true - the famed Vermont-based jam band Phish are officially scheduled to perform a trio of concerts in Atlantic City as part of this summer's beach concerts. Three shows will take place on the beach August 14-16 according to promoter Live Nation Entertainment.
The band has made several appearances in Atlantic City over the years, including stops at Boardwalk Hall in 2010 and 2013 as well as a show at Bader Field in 2012.
There is currently a ticket request period happening via tickets.phish.com running through noon Monday, Feb. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at noon Friday, Feb. 7.
Ticket options include $79 general admission tickets or a $250 Foundation Ticket that includes early entry and a dedicated viewing area.
No word on when or if any further beach concerts will be announced for 2020.