It’s Valentine’s Day Weekend. Cue the heart shaped boxes of chocolates, overpriced roses and requisite romantic dinners. And while fine dining with the one you love is, well, nice, there are plenty of other things happening for those looking for something a little less ordinary. Here are five places to unexpectedly feel the love this Valentine’s Day.
Boogie Nights. Single? Interested? Married? It doesn’t matter what your relationship status is, Boogie Nights has you covered. If you’re still bitter about that breakup, get there on Thursday for Shred your Ex night with 90’s Night plus 2000s. On Friday, celebrate your love with a Boogie Nights Red Hot Valentine’s Day Ball with a live vow renewal. And on Saturday get there for a post Cheap Trick concert with an I Want You to Want Me themed party. Located inside Tropicana Atlantic City at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoogieNights.com for more information
Rhythm & Spirits. Not in the mood for love? Rhythm & Sprits has a BFF Galentine’s Day Party on Thursday for celebrating with your besties, complete with pizza, snacks, activities, drink specials, and music hosted by Volume Up with Leslie Jesperson. Located as 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpiritsAC.com for more information.
Bourre. Looking for a little reggae romance? At Bourre, ditch the traditional and tune into reggae with The Liberi, Ill Rendition, LNJ Sessions and Crooked Coast on Friday. With door prizes, a two-for-one couples special at the door and a $25 prix fixe Cajun dinner special available, this will feel way more like a reggae jam than a massacre. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
Ocean Casino Resort. Get your soul on with a Valentine’s Soul Jam at Ovation Hall of Ocean Casino Resort on Sunday. With a lineup that includes The Stylistics, Enchantment, Bloodstone, The Intruders, and Peaches and Herb, this is one show that will have you swooning. If that doesn’t do it for you, follow it up with a romantic dinner at one of the many restaurants on the property. Tickets start at $59. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
The Claridge. Get cooking this Valentine’s Day with a couples cooking class. Bring your sweetheart, enjoy a prix fixe buffet dinner for two, and learn to make gnocchi sautéed in a honey butter thyme cream sauce for $65 per couple. If that doesn’t work for you, head to the Broken Hearts Club at The Vue for beer and wine specials perfect for drowning your Valentine’s Day sorrows. Located at Boardwalk and Park Place in Atlantic City. Go to Claridge.com for more information.