There’s St. Patrick’s Day, and then there’s the annual Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is cause for some serious celebration from morning to night. The whole parade is a party, with some of our favorite bars and restaurants participating, and while there are endless options for how to spend your pre and post-parade time, we have a few suggestions.
1. Topgolf Swing Suite. Ready to wake and … drink? Head to a pre-parade party full of kegs and eggs at Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort. The party kicks off at 9 a.m. and festivities include traditional and specialty breakfast sandwiches, beer specials ($3 12-ounce drafts of Bud Light and Miller Lite), Bloody Mary specials, live WZXL radio remote with JoJo and Scotty, games (corn hole, pool, foosball and a long drive contest), and of course, like any great event, there’s a commemorative t-shirt for sale. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of event. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
2. Long Bar. If you’d like a little sophistication with your shenanigans, head to Long Bar at Borgata for a Luck O’ the Irish whiskey event. The celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. and includes three dishes inspired by traditional Irish recipes — think brook trout, lamb, and a Jameson float — paired perfectly with Jameson Irish Whiskey. Tickets are $49. Located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com for more information.
3. Ducktown Tavern. While every day may seem like a party in A.C., it’s not every day that Ducktown actually throws one. For some of the most fun in town, head to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade party at Ducktown Tavern, with music from DJ Hooks and DJ Just Nyce, plus plenty of beer and noshes from the kitchen. Located at 2400 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DucktownTavern.com for more information.
4. Draftkings Sportsbook. Want to flex those beer muscles? Feeling lucky? Head to Draftkings Sportsbook at Resorts for a Stein Hoisting Competition. Hold up a traditional German stein mug filled with beer the longest for your chance to win a $50 food and beverage credit for DraftKings (plus bragging rights). Rules include straight arms, no spilling or switching hands, and a Resorts Star Card. Sessions held every 30 minutes from 2 to 6 p.m. on parade day. Located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com for more information.
5. St. George’s Pub. If you want to escape the city post-parade, head right over the bridge to St. George’s Pub in Brigantine for a menu full of traditional Irish food, prizes, gifts, Irish dancers and of course, Irish bagpipers, as well as Guinness, Guinness Nitro, Guinness Blonde, and plenty of Irish whiskey. Located at 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd. in Brigantine. Go to St. George’s Pub on Facebook for more information.
6. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. If you want to park yourself in one location pre-and post-parade, head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, which is opening at 10 a.m. for the pre-party. They’ve got tons of specials — think $1 Irish cream shots with a parade coupon; $5 Miller Lite pints; $6 20-ounce Guinness pints that you can get personalized with the monocle man logo between 4 and 7 p.m.; and hard to find Irish inspired craft beers — as well as an Irish-themed kitchen menu, a performance by the Emerald Isle School of Dance at 4 p.m., and live music from Glenn Roberts and Quasimodo’s Bride. Located at 133 South Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.