FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH KISS THE SKY (JIMI HENDRIX TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Doing a proper tribute to Jimi Hendrix is no easy task, but the band Kiss The Sky manages to pull it off spectacularly. Led by left-handed guitarist/vocalist Jimy Bleu, the band wears authentic 1960s-era costumes, plays vintage instruments and has the music replicated perfectly, including the mind-bending guitar solos. The band was featured on AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and tours all around the world. The same sort of charisma that Hendrix brought to the stage can be seen at a Kiss the Sky show and Friday’s free concert at Golden Nugget is not to be missed.
KissTheSkyTribute.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
TIFFANY HADDISH
BORGATA // 8 P.M. $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: Tiffany Haddish is a comedian and actress who is known for starring on the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show and the TBS show “The Last O.G.” as well as the films “Keanu” and “Girls Trip.” In 2017 she released the comedy special “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” on Showtime and two years later “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and featured Haddish introducing some of her favorite comics. On Friday night Haddish will bring her honest, compelling and hilarious style of comedy to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
saturday, february 29
KANE BROWN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS CHRIS LANE AND RUSSELL DICKERSON
BOARDWALK HALL // 7 P.M. $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Although he’s only 26-years old, Kane Brown has already experienced a great deal of success with two successful country albums and numerous hit singles. With 2017’s “What Ifs,” Brown became the first to ever to have a No. 1 song on all five of the Billboard country charts. The 2018 album “Experiment” topped the Billboard 200. Brown comes to Boardwalk Hall on Saturday night along with guests Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing hits such as “Heaven,” “Lose It,” “Good As You,” “One Thing Right,” “Homesick” and “What Ifs.”
KaneBrownMusic.com, BoardwalkHall.com
WALKER HAYES
BALLY’S // 10 P.M. FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Walker Hayes is a country singer/songwriter who moved to Nashville in 2005 and began writing for a music publishing company before landing his own recording deal and releasing his debut single “Pants” in 2010. Since that time he’s released the albums “Reason to Rhyme” and “Boom,” along with several EPs. On Saturday Hayes will perform a free show at Bally’s Wild Wild West. Fans in attendance can look forward to hearing favorites such as “You Broke Up With Me,” “90’s Country,” “Don’t Let Her,” “Craig” and “Dollar Store.”
THANOS PETRELIS LIVE
RESORTS // 8 P.M. $50, $75, $85, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: Thanos Petrelis, the popular Greek singer makes his return to Atlantic City on Saturday for a performance at Resorts Casino Hotel. He released his debut album “Eihe To Hroma T’Ouranou” in 2004, which helped him win “Best New Artist” at the Arion Awards. The follow-up, “Thymizeis Kati Apo Ellada,” went platinum and included the hit song “Kernao.” As the decade wore on, Petrelis continued to release successful albums and hit songs. “Lathos,” “Ksipna Thanasi” and “To Paihnidi Einai Pleon Diko Mou” are just some of the hits that fans can expect to hear Saturday night.
ThanosPetrelis.gr, ResortsAC.com
sundays through april 26
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. SUNDAYS THROUGH APRIL 26; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime when they ruled the entertainment world with their talent, charm, charisma and flair. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29; EVENT CANCELLED
REFUNDS AVAILABLE AT POINT OF PURCHASE ONLY. INTERNET AND PHONE ORDERS WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED