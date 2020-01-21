For those who have a bad case of the winter doldrums, check out two upcoming music series hosted by the South Jersey Jazz Society.
The group presents Young Lions of Jazz starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The series will feature young jazz musicians from South Jersey, with the first artist selected being trumpeter P.J. Keiter and his combo.
Keiter won the 2018 Bob Simon Jazz Scholarship Award, presented by The South Jersey Jazz Society and will be answering questions related to how he became interested in jazz and his future goals. The event will take place at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point.
Next, join the Jazz Society for a concert series featuring Michael Pedicin at the Ocean City Library, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
The Ocean City Jazz Collective 2020 series will feature Pedicin performing with his quartet for the first hour, followed by a jam session with local amateurs in the second hour. Sign in at the entrance to the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall for the chance to play with Pedicin and his band.
The series will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 24, and March 23 and 30 at the library, located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
For more information on either series, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.