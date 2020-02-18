Nominated for 13 Grammy awards and with 40-plus years of experience under their belts, jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra will bring their unique sound to the Stockton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The band has performed more than 5,000 shows together and released more than 30 albums, in addition to selling more than 10 million albums while achieving one platinum and two gold albums.
If you like instrumental music with a jazzy twist, you’ll enjoy this show, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 adults and $12 kids.
The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located on the main campus off Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-652-9000 or go to StocktonPAC.org.