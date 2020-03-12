Due to concerns over the coronavirus, Stockton University has made the following announcement regarding upcoming shows at the Stockton PAC:
Due to the increasing health concern regarding the Novel Coronavirus, Stockton University is canceling or postponing many events through Sunday, April 5. This includes ALL Stockton Performing Arts Center performances scheduled between now and April 5.
The following performances have been canceled:
· Aunt Mary Pat on Saturday, March 14th (Dante Hall Theatre)
· The Bay Atlantic Symphony on Sunday, March 22nd
· The Byrne Brothers on Friday, March 27th
· Pirates of Penzance on Saturday, March 28th
· Stockton Chamber Players on Thursday, April 2nd
· Think Pink Floyd on Friday, April 3rd
All purchases will be automatically refunded with the exception of Bay Atlantic Symphony patrons. Ticket holders for the Bay Atlantic Symphony on March 22nd will receive a separate message which details additional ticketing options.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. However, the safety of our patrons, students and staff are of utmost importance.
Please check our website and the main Stockton University website for periodic updates.
Thank you,
Stockton Performing Arts Center