Help raise funds this Friday for the Stockton rowing program during a fundraiser at the university’s Atlantic City campus, held just in time for their spring season to start.
Starting at 7 p.m., guests to the event can take part in raffles, a strolling cocktail reception, and entertainment by Stockton students as the school honors long-time rowing coach Bob Garbutt. The event will take place inside the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room.
Tickets are $100 per person. Parking is available in the Academic Center Lot, located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., or in the Stockton Parking Garage, located at 101 S. Lincoln Place.
Stockton University Atlantic City is located at 3711 Atlantic Ave. For more information on the event, call 609-652-4217 or go to Stockton.edu/RowingEvent.