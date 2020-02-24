Once every four years, we’re granted one extra special day in February. This Saturday, Feb. 29, is Leap Day. And when you get an extra day, you’ve got to make the most of it. Here are five ways to make the most of your extra 24 hours.
1. Celebrate with an “Extra Night Out” Head to Gregory’s between 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday for a free raffle ticket. Winner will be drawn and announced at 11 p.m., and will receive an “Extra Night Out”— Gregory’s gift certificate for dinner for two (one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert) plus two movie tickets. Winner must be present to win, so grab a cocktail or two as the DJ spins and celebrate Leap Day while you’re waiting. Located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.At/ for more information.
2. Leap through the ages At The Vue Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Claridge Hotel, get ready to leap through each decade from 1900 to 2020 at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tune into a DJ playing music from each era while sipping cocktails from each generation. Who needs a time machine when you can leap through the ages all in one night? Located at Boardwalk and Park Place in Atlantic City. Go to Claridge.com for more information.
3. Swing into leap year If swing’s your thing, head to the Sinners and Saints Leap Year Party — complete with dirty dancing and racy fun — at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Leap year babies (born Feb. 29) get half off entry. Located at 18 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to SaintsandSinnersAC.com for more information.
4. Leap into a live show Make the most of your extra day by checking out some live music at Boardwalk Hall with a show by Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson as part of the World Wide Beautiful Tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoardwalkHall.com for more information.
5. Leap for a free show. Celebrate leap year with a party featuring country music sensation Walker Hayes at Bally’s Mountain Bar & Boardwalk Saloon at 10 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to Hayes’ country crooning, DJ Aiden Scott and dancers will be in the house. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com for more information.