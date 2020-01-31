From Feb. 1 through 29, Tropicana Atlantic City will host a sweepstakes giving away one pair of tickets to every Tropicana-owned show in the Tropicana Showroom from March 1 to December 30,* in honor of 2020 being a leap year.
To enter the Leap Into a Seat Sweepstakes, guests can visit any of Tropicana’s social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and follow the website link to complete the entry form.
The winner will be drawn and announced on Saturday, Feb. 29 and will be contacted by Tropicana’s social media department.
*Certain shows omitted. Seats will vary by show.
Tropicana is located at 2831 oardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.