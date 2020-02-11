The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City is continuing a Valentine’s tradition this Friday when they host their annual Valentine’s Day group vow renewal ceremony 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The Evening of Romance & Renewal event will include a group vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister in the Keeper’s Cottage at 6 p.m., followed by a champagne toast and dancing to live music performed by vocalist Lisa Camp and her keyboardist.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $40 per couple and includes the ceremony, tower climb, live music, dancing, and champagne toast. Additional donations are welcome toward the preservation of the lighthouse, located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City.
Reservations can be made by calling 609-449-1360. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org for more information.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie