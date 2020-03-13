Below is a list of all recent postponements and cancellations of shows and events in South Jersey due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus. Please contact the venue directly for info on refunds. This list will remain active as we will add and remove listings as they are announced.
Canceled/postponed events:
The Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade, has been canceled for Saturday, March 14
Topgolf Swing Suite, Ocean Casino Resort has canceled Kegs and Eggs on Saturday, March 14
The MAAC Basketball Tournaments scheduled for March 13-14 at Boardwalk Hall have been canceled
A.C. Weekly's Top 40 Under 40 event scheduled for March 20, has been postponed.
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts has canceled or postponed the following events:
• OCC Repertory Theatre Company’s performances of Lovers on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, have been canceled.
• Artrageous, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed to Thursday, August 6.
• Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon featuring Lucia Jackson, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled.
• Both performances of Assisted Living: The Musical scheduled for Saturday, March 28, have been rescheduled for the same times (2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) on Saturday, June 27.
• The Congregation B'Nai Israel presents The Maccabeats event scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been canceled.
• National Geographic Live – Capturing the Impossible originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 24,
• The Amazing Max originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 25
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has cancelled all entertainment events at ETess Arena, Sound Waves, Howie Mandel's Comedy Club and Daer Nightclub through mid-April
Stockton University has canceled The following previously announced public events:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, have canceled the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” for March 12-14
The Ocean City Music Pier's Air Force Band Concert scheduled for March 15, has been postponed.
The Landis Theater's Air Force Band Concert scheduled for March 14, has been postponed.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until April 18.
The 98 Degrees concert scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City has been postponed to July 11.
The Avalon Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10.
Harrah's Resort has made the following cancellations:
• The Pool After Dark nightclub will be closed through Wednesday, March 25. All pre-purchased tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. The Pool will continue remain open during day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily as a resort amenity for hotel guests.
• The World Series of Poker tournament running through March 16, is canceled.
• The Blood, Sweat & Tears performance at The Concert Venue will be postponed. More information will be forthcoming.
The South Jersey Jazz Society's "Swing into Spring" event has been canceled for March 23.