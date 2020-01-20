friday, january 24
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH BOWIELIVE (DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Billing themselves as “The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute,” BowieLIVE formed in 2016 and has spent the years since touring theaters in the Northeast. On Friday night they’ll head to the Golden Nugget to strut their stuff for the Atlantic City crowd. Those in attendance can look forward to a show that features authentic costumes along with a great replication of the music. BowieLive performs all of the big hits such as “Space Oddity,” “Let’s Dance,” “Changes,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Heroes,” “China Girl,” “The Jean Genie” and “All the Young Dudes.”
BowieLiveTribute.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
FRANK SINATRA JACK DANIELS DINNER
BORGATA, OLD HOMESTEAD // 8 P.M. $225
WHAT TO EXPECT: On Friday night Old Homestead Steakhouse hosts the Frank Sinatra Jack Daniels Dinner where attendees will get to do it his way as they enjoy a delicious four-course meal and some fine whiskey while listening to the classic music of Sinatra as performed by tribute artist Robert Pollilo. Menu items include veal chop Milanese, Frank’s fusilli, the Ol’ Blue Eyes Bourbon Burger, Dolly Sinatra’s meatball stuffed artichoke and Swoonatra’s lemon ricotta cheesecake. Each course is paired with its own Jack Daniels selection, and as a parting gift, diners will get to take home a bottle of Jack Daniels Sinatra Select.
saturday, january 25
MARC ANTHONY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. $95, $139, $169, $279
WHAT TO EXPECT: Grammy award winning singer Marc Anthony has sold over 12 million albums throughout the course of his career and holds the Guinness World Record for the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard Tropical Albums charts. The New York native with Puerto Rican parents learned to sing in both English and Spanish at a young age and absorbed various genres of music including R&B, salsa, pop and rock. He scored his first number one single in 1997 with “Y Hubo Alguien” and rode a wave us success into the next decade. On Saturday night fans will get to see Anthony perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for a stop on his “Opus” tour. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “Te Conozco Bien,” “Hasta Ayer,” “Valio la Pena,” “Vivir mi Vida” and “Y Hubo Alguien.”
sundays through april
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. SUNDAYS THROUGH APRIL; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
Various times through Jan. 29
GERARD ESPOSITO
RESORTS // MULTIPLE TIMES THROUGH JAN. 29; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Crooner Gerard Esposito makes his return to Resorts Casino Hotel for a 3-week residency. The Newark native began his career as a vocalist in the early 1980s in the local restaurants and lounges, and eventually worked his way up to sharing stages with the likes of The Drifters, Frankie Avalon, Pat Cooper and Joe Piscopo. Esposito specializes in covers from the Great American Songbook and concertgoers can look forward to hearing him perform classics from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Englebert Humperdinck, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Paul Anka, Tony Bennett and Barry Manilow.