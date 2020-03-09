friday, march 13
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH KASHMIR (LED ZEPPELIN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s time to get the led out on Friday night at Golden Nugget when Kashmir returns for Flashback Friday. The four-piece Led Zeppelin tribute band was formed in 2000 by lead singer Jean Violet and consists of guitarist Andy Urban, bassist Paul Cooper and drummer Felix Hanemann. The band has it all from the look, to the sound, to the instrumentation and stage show.
KashmirRocks.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
saturday, march 14
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS
HARRAH’S // 8 P.M. $49.50, $64.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Blood, Sweat & Tears formed in the late 1960s and fused elements of jazz and rock with the psychedelic sounds of the day. The band’s 1968 debut album “Child is Father to the Man,” was both ambitious and critically acclaimed and was followed up by a self-titled release which featured the hit songs “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel,” “More and More” and When I Die.” It sold over 3 million copies and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Over the years there have been many lineup changes, but the spirit of Blood, Sweat & Tears has remained the same.
BloodSweatAndTears.com, Caesars.com/harrahs-ac
CHELSEA HANDLER
BORGATA // 8 P.M. $49, 469, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: As evidenced on her talk shows “Chelsea Lately” and “Chelsea,” and in her books “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” and “Are You There Vodka? It’s Me Chelsea,” it’s obvious that Chelsea Handler doesn’t mind letting it all hang out. She’s never afraid to discuss any or all issues including sex, alcohol, politics and pop culture. Handler is an outspoken activist for many social issues as well as a well-rounded entertainer. On Saturday night she’ll be at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa showing off her stand-up chops, which are first rate and always bring big laughs.
ChelseaHandler.com, TheBorgata.com
wednesday, march 18
YESTERDAY ONCE MORE
CAESARS // 3:30 P.M. $38
WHAT TO EXPECT: Yesterday Once More is a show starring four vocalists paying tribute to the music of The Carpenters, ABBA, The Mamas and the Papas and The 5th Dimension. An excellently choreographed production featuring humor and top-notch performances, Yesterday Once More is a feel-good show for a fun night out. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing Carpenters classics such as “Top of the World,” “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun, ABBA hits “Dancing Queen,” Mamma Mia” and “Take a Chance on Me,” Mamas and the Papa’s songs such as “California Dreaming” and Monday Monday” along with the Fifth Dimension staples “Up Up
and Away,” “Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.”
saturday, march 14
JAY MOHR
HARD ROCK//8 P.M. $29, $34
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jay Mohr is a comedian and actor originally from Verona who got his start on “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 through 1995. Since that time Mohr has starred in films such as “Jerry Maguire,” “Picture Perfect,” “Pay it Forward” and “The Groomsmen” as well as on television shows like “Ghost Whisperer” and “Gary Unmarried.” As a stand-up, his good-natured, witty approach has endeared him to audiences, while his impressions have left people both amazed and in hysterics.
JayMohr.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city
sundays through april 26
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
sundays through March 31
JOHN CIOTTA
RESORTS // $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: John Ciotta, the man with the golden pipes and the six-dollar haircut makes another triumphant return to Resorts for a month-long residency. A classic casino performer in every sense of the word, Ciotta is an Atlantic City staple who fans can’t seem to get enough of. Over the course of his career he’s performed around the world, singing in multiple languages and engaging audiences at every stop. With his trademark ill-fitting suit, mop-top hairdo and lounge lizard charm, Ciotta will strut his stuff, performing pop standards as only he can.
Varioius dates thru june 14
80’S LIVE
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Creators of the popular casino productions “Motor City Live” and “Disco Live” are back with a brand new show celebrating the decade of decadence called “80’s LIVE.” The 1980s produced some of the biggest pop stars of all time along with some of the catchiest songs ever written, and it will all be represented in this big musical production. Those attending the show will get to see performances of songs by icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Duran Duran and INXS.