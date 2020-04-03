Fresh off a huge online Super Circuit to end March, WSOP.com moves straight into its next big tournament series -- the Spring Online Championships -- running through Sunday, May 3, for all those inside the borders of Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey.
The Spring Online Championships features over $4 million in guarantees and includes over 100 events, plus daily tournaments and a 12-event warmup series. Buy-ins range from $10 all the way up to $1,000.
Every Sunday of the Spring Online Championships, from April 5 through 26, WSOP.com hosts the Sunday Special Edition. These No-Limit Hold’em events with a $215 or $320 buy-in always carry a guarantee of at least $100,000. And after they’ve wrapped up, the final Sunday of the series, May 3, is the Main Event – a $525 buy-in tourney with a $300,000 guarantee.
One of the highlights of the Spring Online Championships are two Player Appreciation tournaments, held April 26 and May 3 at 1:00 pm PT. These “$100 for $100K” events each has a $100 buy-in, a guaranteed prize pool of $100,000, and added prizes randomly awarded to players who participate. Players are entered into a drawing for one of the following:
2 winners - $500 cash each
4 winners - $250 cash each
10 winners - $100 cash each
The first four days (April 1-4) feature 12 “warmup” events with buy-ins ranging from $30 to $100. And there are daily events with a $15,000 guarantee.
Other highlights include the Special Tuesday Showdown ($500 buy-in and $75,000 guarantee), High Roller events with a $1,000 buy-in, and the $500 buy-in PLO High Roller with a $40,000 guarantee. Smaller events are offered in both PLO and PLO-8. Many of the big events will have rake-free, “all-in” satellites.
For more info go to WSOP.com.