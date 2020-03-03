The New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships are once again returning to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall starting Thursday, March 5.
The top high school wrestlers from across the state will be at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall from Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7 to compete in the 2020 tournament. For the second year, girls championship wrestling will also be a part of the program.
All-session tickets are $40 and single-session reserve tickets are $10. Seniors, kids ages 2 to 12, and students with valid school ID are eligible for $2 tickets.
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk. For more information or to order tickets, call 609-348-7512 or go to NJSIAA.org or BoardwalkHall.com.