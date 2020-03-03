A shuffle through the gaming mailbag:
Q. I was playing Double Double Bonus video poker and was dealt Ace and King of hearts and King, 10 and 8 of clubs. I kept the Ace and Jack of hearts.
The draw came Ace, Jack and Queen of clubs. That would have completed the royal had I kept King and 10. Was this just bad luck or did I play that hand wrong?
A. That those specific cards came up was pure chance. Any change in your timing could have resulted in a different draw. The difference in timing for you to reach to hold the high clubs instead of the high hearts probably would have changed your result.
Pushing that issue aside, you played the hand properly.
There are several reasons Ace-Jack suited was a better hold than King-10 suited.
The option you chose includes two high cards that could be paired up on the draw for a paying hand. King-10 of clubs includes only one such card, since pairs don’t pay unless they’re Jacks or higher.
Holding Ace-Jack leaves open a possible four-Ace draw for a nice 800-coin payoff per five wagered.
And if you hold King-10, you’d discard a third club, and that would reduce the potential for drawing a flush.
Holding Ace-Jack and King-10 have the same potential for drawing a royal.
Holding King-10 also leaves open the possibility of drawing a King-high straight flush, but it’s a real long shot, with one change in 16,125 possible draws. The edge for Ace-Jack in high-pair possibilities alone would overpower that chance at a straight flush, with the long shot at four Aces as a nice bonus.
In 9-6 Double Double Bonus, the average return per five coins wagered when holding suited Ace-Jack is 2.70 coins, far better than the 1.99 on King-10. In fact, the second-best play is to hold Ace-King-Jack-10, with a 2.66-coin average return.
Your strategy on this hand was spot on. It just didn’t work. That happens.
Q. Are the odds on live keno and video keno the same, or does one of them give me a better deal.
A. Payback percentages usually are higher on video keno, but whether you’re getting a better deal depends on how much you wager and how fast you play.
In 2001, Michael Shackelford did a survey for wizardofodds.com that found live keno paybacks in Las Vegas ranging from 65% to 80%. The American Casino Guide did a more recent survey that suggest an average of about 73%.
Video keno returns are regulated like slot machines and are subject to state minimums for electronic gaming devices. Minimums include 83% in New Jersey and Indiana and 80% in Illinois and Mississippi.
Most pay more than the minimums, with common paybacks of 90%, or a couple of percent above and below.
Video keno brings much faster play than live keno. In the keno lounges in Las Vegas, the pace is leisurely. Six drawings per hour is a moderate pace. Live keno in lottery markets can be faster. The Ohio Lottery says there’s a drawing every four minutes.
Compare that with a video keno machine, where playing at a modest pace can bring 500 draws an hour, and it’s possible to get in 1,000.
If you bet $5 per drawing at live keno, you might risk only $30 an hour. If you go full low roller and 25 cents per drawing at video keno, 500 plays would man $125 per hour. The speed of video keno can bring larger hourly losses even though the paybacks are higher.