A shuffle through the Gaming mailbag:
Q. I don’t live in one of the states with legal online casinos (New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, plus Nevada for poker). I’m not going to get involved with offshore sites. The state says it’s illegal to play there, and I’m not that confident in them anyway.
That leaves the not-for-profit sites for a little entertainment. How close do you think those are to the real thing?
A. I assume you’re talking about social casino apps such as Slotomania, Jackpot Party Casino, Double Down Casino, Heart of Vegas and many more.
There are not “not-for-profit” sites. You can play for free, with credits allotted in time increments. But if your credits run out and you don’t want to wait, or if you want to bet bigger to advance through the game, you can buy credits.
Some of the sites are creative and aggressive about their sales, adding extras to help you increase bonus wins, fill card albums or get extra picks in a pick-a-prize offering. Pop-up ads pitch coins and extras as you play.
Social casinos have no aversion to making a buck, and the money flows only one way. These are not licensed casinos, you can’t redeem credits for cash.
What you’re buying is entertainment, and social casinos are pretty good at providing it. Slot play is realistic. Some sites even have games you’ll find in cash in, cash out casinos. Since no money is paid out, social casinos aren’t subject to randomness regulation, but play feels like the reel thing.
Slots are the main games at social casinos, but some, including Double Down, also offer table games. In terms of odds of winning, they play just like casino table games. The play experience seems less satisfactory to me than the slot options. Play is faster than in a live casino, but without other live players and a dealer to interact with, even a faster table game seems to drag on.
At least that’s my two cents. I’d be curious to hear how others feel about social casino table games with no cash payouts.
Q. I have a question about playing blackjack online in New Jersey.
I learned to count cards using software, and I find I’m pretty good at it as long as I’m playing alone on my computer. When I’ve tried it in casinos, I get all flustered. I lose count with everything that’s going on at the table, plus people constantly walking behind me as they move to other games, plus the cocktail waitress asking if I want a drink.
You get the picture. There are so many distractions I start making mistakes. Most of the time, I don’t even bother to count when I play.
But online seems perfect for me. I can play alone without the distractions. I can even keep a scorecard and track cards as they’re dealt. I don’t have to keep a running count in my head.
Do you think online play should be my entry into counting cards for money?
A. Cards usually are shuffled for every hand at licensed online casinos. That removes any profit potential for counting cards.
Card counters get an edge by increasing their wagers when there is a high concentration of high cards remaining to be played. When there’s higher than usual percentage of 10-values and Aces, more blackjacks are dealt. Because of 3-2 payoffs, blackjacks are worth more to players than to the house.
With a fresh shuffle for every hand, you’re always playing with an average mix of high and low cards. There’s never an opportunity for you to raise your bet.