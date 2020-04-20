For decades, International Game Technology has provided one-stop shopping to the casino industry.
That includes slot machines of all types so that no run through the latest and greatest slot offerings would be complete without a look at IGT.
A multinational giant since its merger into Italy’s GTECH in 2014, the American side of IGT was founded on video poker. Today, whether a slot exec is looking for video slots, three-reel slots, electronic table games, casino management and player tracking systems, analytics – all the pieces that go into modern casinos – IGT is there.
Let’s take a look at three new IGT offerings that will be waiting for us once brick-and-mortar casinos reopen.
**Hexbreaker 3: Hexbreaker slots have been steady hits for IGT, and no. Hexbreaker 3 challenges players to break the hex.
During the base game, when a horseshoe symbol lands on a reel, the reel expands by up to six positions. If a reel grows tall enough to reach a Luck Zone prize, players are awarded the corresponding bonus credits, free games, or progressive jackpot.
Available in multiple coin denominations, Hexbreaker 3 requires an 80-credit bet to cover all lines and features.
**Zodiac Lion: A five-reel video slot on IGT’s Crystal Curve slot cabinet, Zodiac Lion has an unusual configuration on its five video reels. The first, third and fifth reels are four symbols deep, while the second and fourth are five symbols deep.
The result is a 50-line game with a 100-credit wager to cover all lines and bonuses. That’s a $1 wager on a 1-cent game.
During the base game, when a lion symbol appears inside of a frame on the reel, it unlocks the frame and transforms it to a wild symbol.
The Lion Spin bonus is triggered during the base game when three or more lion spin symbols appear in locked frames, awarding one free spin for every triggering symbol. Once the bonus is triggered, a giant wheel spins behind the reels to award players up to 22 lion symbols per spin.
**Jeopardy! High-denomination players get their chance for a credit explosion – or implosion – through Final Jeopardy in a new progressive slot.
Based on the long-popular TV game show, Jeopardy! includes three progressive jackpot levels. You can bet one, three, six, 10 or 20 credits per spin, but it takes at least a six-credit wager to be eligible for the Jeopardy bonus event.
Those who bet 10 get four extra paylines and increased Daily Double chances, and if you bet 20, you get even more Daily Doubles and improved chances for a progressive jackpot.
When three bonus symbols appear on an active payline, they trigger the Jeopardy bonus. At the start, five free spins are awarded. During those spins, if a bonus symbol appears, you’re awarded a prize that can include a progressive jackpot, and the number of remaining spins is reset to five.
If three bonus symbols appear on a payline during the event, you advance to Double Jeopardy with increased rewards. Anytime a Daily Double symbol appears in either Jeopardy or Double Jeopardy, credit awards are doubled.
At the end of the bonus spins, you can either keep the credits you’ve won or give them up to play Final Jeopardy. There, you select up to four spaces from the board. They reveal credit values that are added and offered to you. You can accept or decline and try again. If you decline, you pick again for a new offer. If you decline that, you can try once more, and the value of your final picks becomes your prize for the round.
