New games are the lifeblood of the slot machine industry. Players are always looking to try out the new bonus on the latest and greatest slot games.
For the next few weeks, while players in much of the country wait for live casinos to reopen, let’s check out some new slot games they can anticipate.
Those in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware can continue to play slots for money online. That’s an option not available in the most of the United States, where online gambling on casino games remains illegal.
New games from major manufacturers make their debuts in live casino. Online casinos have games from other developers in addition to adapted games from major game makers, but the best known slots start with live play.
So we can’t play these games until live casinos reopen, but we can anticipate the coming attractions.
Let’s start with a peek at new slots from Konami Gaming.
**Dragon’s Law SeleXion: Two new linked jackpot games feature the iconic long-tailed dragon that captured players’ imaginations on the original Dragon’s Law game.
In Dragon’s Law Boosted, players have a choice. You can play either the original Dragon’s Law game with five video reels, each three symbols deep, or you can hit the “boosted” button to double the possibilities.
If you play the boosted version, you each reel is six symbols deep for extra chances to win. Dragon’s Law’s random wild feature returns. After a spin wild symbols can appear on top of symbols on the screen. With the boost, Dragon’s Law adds a random progressive that includes a Maxi jackpot that starts at $5,000.
The SeleXion companion title to Dragon’s Law Boosted is Dragon’s Law Rapid Fever, which showcases the popular Dragon’s Law mystery wild feature with high-reward potential.
Throughout primary play, an activated Strike Zone area is outlined in blue. Bigger bets can expand the Strike Zone from right to left. Randomly, the dragon flies down to the reels to scatter wild symbols packed with random bonus prizes.
Prizes include credit awards, jackpots, and wheel spins. All prizes that land within the Strike Zone are awarded, while those that land outside the Strike Zone serve as regular wild symbols.
Ba Fang Jin Bao: Eight is a lucky number in Chinese culture, and in two new games under the Ba Fang Jin Bao umbrella, the lucky 8s go down all the way to your wagers. Penny players can make bets ranging from 88 cents to $8.80.
Two themes, Abundant Fortune and Fortune Totems, feature a symbol-driven, four-level linked progressive system. At the top is the Grand jackpot, which starts building from a $10,000 base.
Both themes feature a chance at a progressive jackpot anytime a gold ingot symbol lands on the reels. When the progressive feature is triggered, 12 gold ingots appear across the screen, which players tap to reveal a corresponding progressive jackpot prize. When 3 matching jackpot symbols are uncovered, you are awarded the corresponding jackpot amount.
All Aboard: The new symbol-driven All Aboard linked progressive series is making its debut on Konami’s new DIMENSION 49J cabinet with a 49-inch, 4K ultra high definition portrat screen.
The initial base games under the progressive system are Dynamite Dash, which increases availability of wild symbols during a free spins feature, and Piggy Pennies, where free games include gigantic symbols covering multiple spaces to increase chances of multi-line wins.
Both games feature a multi-level progressive. Six or more train symbols trigger a Stay & Spin feature. In a single bonus round, you’ll have the opportunity to redeem credit prizes and jackpot awards multiple times
Look for John Grochowski on Facebook (http://tinyurl.com/7lzdt44) and Twitter (@GrochowskiJ).