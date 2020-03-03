Everybody makes mistakes, and “everybody” includes craps players.
Mistakes can include misjudging the bankroll needed for a favored playing method, making bad bets or not taking advantage of good bets.
Here’s a list of three craps mistakes to avoid – by no means an exclusive list, but it’s a start:
**OVERBETTING YOUR BANKROLL: Players may understand that they reduce the house edge to less than 1 percent with systems that include free odds, but sometimes are shocked at how much of their bankroll a single 7 can eat.
Assume a $5 bet on pass followed by two $5 come bets so you have three numbers working. At a table with the common 3x, 4x, 5x odds, taking full odds would mean backing points of 4 or 10 with $15 in odds, backing 5 or 9 with $20 and 6 or 8 with $25.
If, for example, points are 10, 5 and 8, you’d have $5 wagers working on each along with a total of $60 in odds. If the shooter sevens out, you’re out $75.
The house edge with that system is a mere 0.34 percent and gives you a good shot to win, but if you’re going to play it, you need to be able to absorb the losses.
You can’t afford to play pass-come-odds if you start with $100 or $200. I wouldn’t even think about playing unless I was prepared to lose $500 if things turned sour.
If you’re short bankrolled, you need to alter your system. Maybe you can back your wagers with single odds. Maybe you need to pull back and skip the odds entirely. Maybe following a pass bet with place bets on 6 and 8 will do it for you.
In any case, refraining from overbetting your bankroll is fundamental.
**BETTING THE ONE-ROLL PROPOSITIONS: Making the bets that are decided in a single roll bring less instant gratification than instant bankroll depletion.
The one-roll bet on 12 with a 30-1 payoff can be tempting, but true odds are 35-1 and the house edge is a whopping 13.89 percent.
Situations are similar with other props, at 13.89 percent on 2, 16.67 percent on any 7 or hard hops and 11.11 percent on 3, 11 or easy hops.
The best one-roll bet is the field, with an edge of 5.56 if both 2 and 12 pay 2-1 or 2.78 percent if either one pays 3-1.
That 2.78 percent edge isn’t awful, but you can do better with 1.4 percent on don’t pass or don’t come, 1.41 percent on pass or come, and 1.52 percent when placing 6 or 8.
**IGNORING OR IMPROPERLY USING THE ODDS BET: For those who are sufficiently bankrolled, the odds bet is the best deal you can get at the craps table.
As noted earlier, short-bankrolled players often can’t afford odds. But if you have the capital, the odds are where you want your money.
The mistake some make is betting odds on top of substantial pass and come bets. Odds are best used to reduce your pass and come bets, then make up the rest of your normal-sized wager with odds.
If you bet $25 on pass, you have $25 exposed to the house edge regardless of whether you also take odds. But if you reduce the pass bet to $5 and put the rest of your normal bet in odds, then you have only $5 exposed to the house edge.
Given sufficient funds, don’t ignore the odds, but be smart and use them to reduce your pass and come bets to improve your shot to win.
