Perhaps missed in all the media coverage of the devastating coronavirus was positive news about the generosity of Atlantic City’s now temporarily shuttered casinos.
Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort donated more than 40,000 pounds of food to the Community FoodBank of Southern New Jersey, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. Food not suitable for human consumption went to animal rescues such as The Funny Farm in Mays Landing, N.J.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa distributed more than 35,000 pounds of fresh food — an estimated 30,000 meals — to The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and The Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
More than 1,000 families benefited as a result of Borgata’s fresh food donations — including fruits, vegetables, breads, bagels, pastries, milk, juice and salads. In addition to the fresh food donations, Borgata prepared 250 sandwiches and 200 “grocery bags” of fresh fruit and vegetables to distribute to the community through The Boys & Girls Club.
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina also donated excess food to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City donated truckloads of food to Turning Point Day Center, an organization that helps homeless residents. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey also benefited from the donation. The donation included dozens of fresh and hard boiled eggs, gallons of fresh juice and milk, and thousands of pounds of fresh produce and deli meats.
Ocean Casino Resort team members donated cases of paper towels, toilet supplies and cleaning products to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Additionally, Ocean donated cases of disposable plates, cups and utensils to the Salvation Army of New Jersey, as well as more than 6,000 pounds of food to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Tropicana Atlantic City donated a truckload of food, also to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Let the games begin
The World Series Of Poker’s tournament series — the WSOP.com Spring Online Championships — runs through Sunday, May 3.
The tournaments are open to all those inside the borders of Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey.
The WSOP.com Championships feature more than $4 million in guarantees and include more than 100 events, plus daily tournaments and a 12-event warm-up series. Buy-ins range from $10 to $1,000.
In addition, through April 26, WSOP.com hosts the Sunday Special Edition. These No-Limit Hold’em events, with a $215 or $320 buy-in, carry a guarantee of at least $100,000. The final Sunday of the series, May 3, is the Main Event — a $525 buy-in tournament with a $300,000 guarantee.
One of the highlights of the Online Championships is two Player Appreciation Tournaments, Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 3. These “$100 for $100K” events each has a $100 buy-in, a guaranteed prize pool of $100,000 and added prizes randomly awarded to participants.
For a full schedule and other information, visit WSOP.com/Promotions.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.