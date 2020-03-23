With the closing of Atlantic City’s land-based casinos, as well as those in nearby states – Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware – there still are plenty of options if you really need to get your gambling fix.
All you need is a good internet connection and a smartphone, tablet, or a laptop or desktop computer.
At most licensed online casinos you can play for free; at others – as long as you’re physically present in the state – you might even earn a little extra cash (or lose some!).
But first, you have to confirm you’re at least 21 years old – even to play the free games.
All the Atlantic City casinos offer online gaming – both for free and using real money:
Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City — CaesarsGames.com, US.888Casino.com.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa — BorgataOnline.com, MyPalaCasino.com, Casino.NJ.PartyCasino.com, BetMGM.com.
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina — GoldenNuggetCasino.com, BetFairCasino.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, BetAmerica.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — HardRockCasino.com, NJ.Unibet.com, Bet365.com.
Harrah’s Resort — HarrahsCasino.com.
Ocean Casino Resort — OceanOnlineCasino.com.
Resorts Casino Hotel — ResortsCasino.com, PokerStarsNJ.com, MoheganSunCasino.com, Sportsbook.DraftKings.com.
Tropicana Atlantic City — TropicanaCasino.com, VirginCasino.com.
All these sites offer a variety of slot machines, table games and video poker. TropicanaCasino.com even offers a free bingo game every 30 minutes.
Casinos in Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and other states offer similar online options.
Promotions and bonuses
To encourage new players – especially now, with casinos around the country closed for business – many online casinos are offering special promotions and bonuses.
To see some of the offers currently available visit iGamingPlayer.com and click on the Promos tab.
The details
If you’re going to play for real money, and don’t already have an account, be prepared to provide such personal information as – at a minimum – your name, home address, cell phone number, email, Social Security number, and date of birth.
You’ll also have to fund your new account with a credit or debit card, eCheck, or by using services like Neteller, PayPal or Skrill.
In addition, you may have to download an app, available at the App Store. (Android users will be directed to an alternate site which differs for each casino.)
Check, too, to see if your online play may earn tier credits and/or comp dollars in the associated land-based casino’s player loyalty program. Some online casinos have their own loyalty programs, as well.
Online poker and slots
Currently there are four states – Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – that offer legal online poker. The World Series Of Poker site, WSOP.com, is currently the only site that shares online poker players among Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey. For players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania there’s PokerStars.com.
Finally, there are numerous websites which offer free online slot machine play. Googling “Free Online Slot Machines” will bring up hundreds of options. Just be aware that “free” can mean lots of pop-up ads, as well as the potential for spam and malware.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he'll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.