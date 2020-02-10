“Live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, it’s slot machines!”
While Atlantic City’s online casinos always have featured slot machines, never before has there been technology that allowed gamblers to play actual slot machines installed in a locked room above the casino floor.
HardRockCasino.com is the only online casino in the world to offer players the chance to play them from the comfort of their own homes — or anywhere they’re located in New Jersey.
While there are plans to expand the inventory, the current selection is limited to 12 machines – Leprecoins, Buffalo, Spitfire Multipliers, Hotter Than Blazes and 3X4X4X Double Times Pay – none of which is now available online anywhere else. Denominations range from 25 cents to $5.
“We have many more enhancements up our sleeve,” says Roy Greenbaum, CEO of Softweave Ltd., the company that developed the software which enables the slot machines to be electronically connected to a laptop or mobile device.
While the concept seems simple, it took six years to develop and test the technology, two of which working directly with Hard Rock. The online experience is somewhat similar to the live dealers several online casinos currently offer.
The product is positioned to help customers who question, or are not confident with online games, and show them that they still can play their favorite games even when they’re not staying or playing in the casino.
Not unlike what players see online, the 12 slot machines are lined up in a locked room across from Hard Rock’s Fresh Harvest Buffet.
Players then choose which machine they want to play, download their funds, and begin to play — just like they do in the casino. Minimum wager is $2 and maximum is $200; however, those amounts vary by machine.
If a favorite machine already is in play, a player can reserve it and be notified once it’s available.
“We are thrilled to present ground-breaking and innovative technology as real-money online gaming continues to evolve in New Jersey,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock in Atlantic City. “Bridging the gap to provide a ‘live’ experience to our online consumers is something we are not only excited for, but very proud to be the first in the world.”
And, for players who already participate in Hard Rock’s Wild Card Rewards program, they also can earn comps and tier credits with this addition to the casino’s online presence.
For more information on Live Slots visit HardRockCasino.com.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.