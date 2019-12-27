While much happened last year in Atlantic City casinos, here are just a few of the highlights that come to mind.
Making change
Ocean Resort Casino became Ocean Casino Resort and introduced a new player loyalty program. Replacing the former Ocean Rewards Club, the Ocean WOW Rewards Club added a new Chairman tier level, offering such benefits as complimentary cabanas at the pool, an annual $500 celebration dinner, and a luxury gift selection (including a one-year lease on a Mercedes-Benz).
Ocean also installed two new elevators to give guests easier access between the hotel lobby and casino floor, and added 200 new slot machines, more retail options, a food court, a gift redemption center, and the 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy featuring live music and DJs.
And last month Ocean welcomed a new CEO, Terry Glebocki, one of only a few female casino executives.
‘You get a car!’
That’s what some Wild Card Rewards cardholders at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City heard during the casino’s “Car-A-Day in May” promotion. Hard Rock gave away a 2019 Camaro every day in May – a promotion never before tried in Atlantic City.
Good sports
Even though sports betting was introduced during 2018, many of Atlantic City’s casinos didn’t open permanent sportsbooks until last year. Arguably the largest – The Book – opened at Bally’s Atlantic City in its Wild Wild West casino, along with Moneyline at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the Hard Rock Sportsbook, The Book at Harrah’s Resort, and the William Hill Sportsbook at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Good neighbors
Manhattan has SoHo, Washington has Capitol Hill and San Francisco has Haight-Ashbury. In Atlantic City 11 unique venues at the north end of the Boardwalk united to launch a new “neighborhood” – North Beach. Among the casinos, restaurants, bars and attractions that joined forces are the Absecon Lighthouse, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, The Iron Room, Landshark Bar & Grill, MADE Atlantic City Chocolate, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Rhythm and Spirits, Showboat Atlantic City, Steel Pier, and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall.
New Wave
Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City closed in July, and then reopened as The Wave, featuring weekly Flashback Fridays, with entertainment by tribute bands, and area cover bands on Saturdays.
‘One of a Kind’
Atlantic City’s first casino, Resorts Casino Hotel, launched a new branding campaign designed to showcase its uniqueness, unveiling its “One of a Kind” marketing strategy to better position the 41-year-old casino for the future.
Happy Anniversary!
Both Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City celebrated 40 years, as the second and third casinos to open in New Jersey.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.