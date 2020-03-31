Q: I have comp dollars and cashback expiring during the time the Atlantic City casinos are temporarily closed. Will I lose these?
A. Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort — In a March 23 statement, Caesars Entertainment said, throughout the temporary closure – and for at least the next 60 days, Caesars Rewards credits will not expire. “Our customers can also rest assured that we’ve taken into account the temporary closure and it will not impact their future offers. This is an unprecedented and evolving situation, and more communication will be shared in the coming weeks.” To learn more, watch a video by Caesars CEO Tony Rodio. Visit bit.ly/33Lkvqx.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa — No earned Slot Dollars will expire until August 2020. In addition, Borgata has suspended Points and Express Comps expirations through Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina — Golden Nugget has yet to announce a policy on this.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — Hard Rock is freezing comp dollar expiration dates so no one will lose any earned comp dollars during the temporary closing. “We will pro-rate your tier point earnings based on the length of our closure to ensure you are not penalized,” said President Joe Lupo. “We will offer a 2X tier point promotion upon opening that will run through May 31, 2020.”
Ocean Casino Resort — According to TheOceanAC.com/info, comp dollars and same day free play balances will not expire during the temporary closure.
Resorts Casino Hotel — According to an online letter from President and CEO Mark Giannantonio, “Your cashback, comp dollars and card status will not expire while we are closed. When we reopen we will give you details on the new expiration dates.”
Tropicana Atlantic City — According to a question-and-answer section on Tropicana’s website, “comp dollars will not be expiring during the closure” and “there will not be any tier downgrades while our property is closed.”
It’s nice that someone in New Jersey can gamble online for money, but what about those of us who live in Delaware or Pennsylvania?
Delaware’s three casinos all offer online gaming — both playing for free and with real money:
Casino Delaware Park — DelawarePark.com/iGaming
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino — OnlineGaming.DoverDowns.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino — HarringtonGamingOnline.com
Pennsylvania has 11 casinos that offer online gaming – both playing for free and with real money:
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — RiversCasinoPhiladelphia.com, BetRivers.com.
Harrah’s Philadelphia — Caesars.com/Harrahs-Philly.
Wind Creek Bethlehem — WindCreekBethlehem.com.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course — HollywoodPNRC.com.
Valley Forge Casino Resort — VFCasino.com.
Parx Casino and Racing — ParxCasino.com.
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — LadyLuckNemacolin.com.
Mount Airy Casino Resort Spa — MountAiryCasino.com.
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.
Mohegan Sun Pocono — MoheganSunPocono.com.
The Meadows Casino Racing Hotel — MeadowsGaming.com.
I just can’t get into gambling from home. Any other suggestions on what I can do?
Create or update a spreadsheet with your tier credit and comp dollar earnings and balances. To download an Excel spreadsheet which you can personalize with your own data, visit MrACCasino.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.
If applicable, gather your Win/Loss statements from casinos at which you’ve played during 2019. Most casinos post these online. You’ll need these to file your 2019 federal income taxes.
Watch these gambling-themed films, all of which take place in Atlantic City or Las Vegas:
21 (2008)
Atlantic City (1980)
Bugsy (1991)
Casino (1995)
The Cooler (2003)
The Hangover (2009)
Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s 11 (1960)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Rain Man (1988)
Showgirls (1995)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrAC Casino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.