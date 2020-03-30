Week of April 2
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., April 4, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. POSTPONED to June 6.
Flashback Fridays with Queen Flash (Queen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 3, Free. Canceled.
Rat Pack, Tropicana, 4 p.m., Jan. 19 and 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and April 5, 19 and 26, $25. March 22 and 29, and April 5 shows canceled. Refunds at point of purchased only. Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 4, $55, $75, $85. Event Postponed to Sept. 5.
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 3 and 4, $60, $115. Postponed to August 7 and 8.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 3, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $89. Event postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 3, $39, $44. Rescheduled to May 30.
Bat Out of Hell The Musical (Touring), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, March 27 through April 5, Ticket price TBA. Canceled. Refunds at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 4, $30. Postponed to Oct. 17. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 4, $34, $44. Postponed to Jan. 8, 2021.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 4, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed to June 26.
Showdown at the Showboat: NJ Cornhole, Showboat, April 3 through 5, $150 per team, $75 per person. Postponed. More information TBA.
Mark Preston, Resorts, various times, April 1 through April 27, $15. CANCELED. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Lit in AC, Boardwak Hall, 7 p.m., April 4, $52, $72. POSTPONED to June 20.
Week of April 9
Flashback Fridays with Fast Lane (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 10, Free. Canceled.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 11, $99, $149, $199. Postponed to Aug. 8. Original tickets will be honored.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., April 10, $74, $95, $135. Postponed to Oct. 30.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 10, $79, $89, $99, $109. Updates coming soon.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 10, $39, $49, $59. Postponed to July 24.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 11, $59, $69. Postponed to Sept. 11. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
Neha Kakkar, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 11, $35, $65, $80, $95, $145, $345. Postponed. More information TBA.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20. April 12 show canceled.
The E Street Shuffle presents Springsteen: A Timeline, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 11, $22, $27. Rescheduled to Sept. 26.
Moneyline Presents: Beer & Bites, Borgata, Moneyline Bar & Book, noon, April 11, $44. This event has been temporarily postponed. More information TBA.
Week of April 16
An Evening with 98 °, Caesars, 8 p.m., April 18, $49.50, $64.50, $79.50. Postponed to July 11.
Flashback Fridays with Elton Rohn (Elton John Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Free. Canceled.
Ana Gabriel, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., April 17, $101.50, $151.50, $251.50. Canceled.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45. CANCELED. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 18, $39, $49. Postponed to Sept. 18. Original tickets will be honored.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Beatles – Abbey Road, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., April 17, $20. Canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute 2 Prince, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 17, $27. Postponed to Aug. 14.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, $25, $35, $45.
The Pointer Sisters, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 17, $64.50, $79.50. Canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., April 16, $59, $69. Postponed to Sept. 10.
Week of April 23
An Evening with William Shatner, Caesars, 9 p.m., April 24, $49.50, $64.50, $74.50. Postponed to Oct. 16.
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $55, $65. Postponed. More information TBA.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 25, $25. Postponed to July 10.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 24, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed to Aug. 30.
Flashback Fridays with Crued (Motley Crue Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 24, Free.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $49, $59. Postponed to July 31. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 24, $79, $89. Postponed to Oct. 10. Original tickets are still valid.
2020 AmeriHealth NJ April Fools Half Marathon, Resorts, 9 a.m., April 25 and 8 a.m., April 26, Ticket price TBA.
Beyond Bollywood Presents: Namaste India, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 25, $39. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED.
Dennis DeYoung, Resorts, 9 p.m., April 24, $45, $55, $65. CANCELED. CANCELED. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Broken Arrow – A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 24, $29, $34. Postponed to June 19.
Dead On Live – A Grateful Dead Celebration, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 25, $29, $34. Postponed. New date TBA.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 24, $45, $55. Postponed to Sept. 12.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 25, $59, $79, $99. Postponed to Sept. 11.
Jersey Cup Classic Bodybuilding, Showboat, 9 a.m., April 25, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 30
The Genesis Show, Levoy, 8 p.m., May 1, $32, $39. Postponed. We will notify guests as soon as new date has been scheduled.
The Linda Ronstadt Experience, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., May 2, $25.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 1; 3 and 8 p.m., May 2; and 3 p.m., May 3, $46, $56. Postponed to Sept. 18 and 19.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 1, $39, $59, $79. Postponed. More information TBA.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 2, $40, $50, $60. Postponed to July 24.
Disco Ball Presents: The Jacksons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 2, $59, $79, $99, $125. Canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet & phone orders will be automatically canceled & refunded.
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., May 1, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50. Postponed to July 25.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Antonis Remos, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, May 2, $85, $100, $150, $200.
Worlds Wake, Showboat, April 30 through May 3, $225.
Woodford Reserve Derby Dinner, Borgata, Old Homestead, 8 p.m., May 1, $199. This event has been canceled. More information TBA.
Rumbon 2020, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 2, $55, $75, $95, $121, $146. Postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.
Week of May 7
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 9, $59, $79, $99, $125. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Jackie Evancho with the Ocean City POPS, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., May 9, $35, $45.
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia and Keith Sweat, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 9, $52, $67, $77.
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 9, $49, $59. POSTPONED to Oct. 3. Original tickets will be honored.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Wu-Tang Clan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 9, $89, $129.
Stephanie Mills, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 6 p.m., May 10, $60, $80, $100.
Ann Wilson of Heart, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 9, $59, $69, $79.
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., May 9, $34.50, $44.50.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 8, $39.50, $49.50.
Matt Fraser: Renowned Psychic Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 8, $49, $59, $69.
Week of May 14
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45. CANCELED. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 16, $39, $45.
Yachtley Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 16, $25.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Spin Doctors, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 15, $29, $34.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., May 16, $39, $44, $49.
Bike Bash, Golden Nugget, May 20. Ticket price and more information TBA.
Week of May 21, 2020
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 27, $38.
Alison Krauss, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 23, $55, $65, $95, $125, $150.
Destination Motown, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 24, $25.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Almost Queen – The Ultimate Queen Experience, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 23, 429.50, $39.50, $49.50, $79.50.
The Acoustic Playlist, Tropicana, 7:30 p.m., May 23, $45, $65, $85, $105, $125. EVENT POSTPONED. More information TBA.
Snoop Dogg: Celebrating 25 Years of Doggystyle, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 24, $99, $149. Postponed to Sept. 6. Original tickets will be honored.
Jim Breuer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 22, $39, $45.
Week of May 28, 2020
The Spinners, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., May 30, $25, $35, $45.
The American Rush Tribute Lotus Land, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., May 30, $25, $35.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Pink Floyd – The Wall, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., May 29, $20.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 30, $79, $99, $129. Postponed to Aug. 6.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 30, $50, $55, $60.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 30, $65, $75, $125, $150.
Brandi Carlile, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 30, $100.50, $130.50, $150.50, $170.50.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 30, $49, $55.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 29, $55, $65.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., May 29, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50.
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones featuring Victor Wooten, Roy “Futureman” Wooten and Howard Levy, Levoy, 7 p.m., May 31, $55, $65.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 30, $39, $44. Rescheduled from April 3.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 72 Championship Mixed Martial Arts, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., May 29, $126.
Week of June 4, 2020
Philadelphia Fusion Homestand Weekend, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, $75, $120, $145, $250.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 6, $59, $79, $99. Canceled. Refunds at point of purchase only. Internet & phone orders will automatically be canceled and refunded.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
Ace Frehley, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., June 5, $29, $34, $39.
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., June 6, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. POSTPONED from Feb. 22 and April 4.
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., June 5, $34.50, $44.50.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., June 6, $32, $37. Postponed from March 27.
Week of June 11, 2020
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, $44, $74, $94, $124.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Eagles – Hotel California, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., June 13, $20.
Happy Together Tour 2020, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., June 12, $49, $64, $79.
80’s Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., March 1 and 15, April 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, June 7 and 14, $20.
AnimeNEXT 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 12 through 14, $55, $50, $65, $70.
The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley & Bucky Heard, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., June 13, $39, $49, $59.
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., June 12, $59.
Week of June 18, 2020
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, $44, $74, $94, $124.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 22, $49.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., June 12, 13, 20, 26 and 27; 5 and 8 p.m., June 21; $79, $99, $109, $129.
Tony Danza, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 24, $53.
Barefoot Country Music Festival with Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, Wildwood Beach, June 19 through 21, $159, $299, $999.
Monsta X, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 19, $99, $119, $129, $149, $249.
Los Lobos, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 23, $69.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 20, $59, $69, $79, $119.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrahs’, 8 p.m., June 19, $49.50, $64.50.
Collective Soul, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., June 19, $39.50, $49.50, $55.
Lit in AC, Boardwak Hall, 7 p.m., June 20, $52, $72. POSTPONED from April 4.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 20, $59, $69. Rescheduled from March 20. Original tickets are still valid.
Broken Arrow – A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., June 19, $29, $34. Postponed to April 24.
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 29, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from earlier in 2020.
Week of June 25, 2020
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., June 12, 13, 20, 26 and 27; 5 and 8 p.m., June 21; $79, $99, $109, $129.
Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 29, $59, $79.
Chazz Palminteri, Resorts, 8 p.m., June 27, $55, $65, $85.
Mary J. Blige, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 28, $99, $129, $159, $189.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, June 26 through 28, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed from March 27 through 29.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Best of the Eagles, Tropicana, 9 p.m., June 26., Ticket price TBA. Postponed from March.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 26, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from April 4.
Week of July 2, 2020
AnimeNEXT 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 12 through 14, $55, $50, $65, $70.
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 6, $35, $49.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Week of July 9, 2020
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 11, $29, $39.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 13, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50.
Sinatra & the Pops starring Peter Oprisko, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.
Kidz Bop Live 2020, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., July 10, $25, $35, $45, $70.
Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival, Showboat, July 10 through 12, Ticket price TBA.
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 11, $25, $35, $40.
Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8 p.m., July 11, $79, $99, $149, $199.
An Evening with 98 °, Caesars, 8 p.m., July 11, $49.50, $64.50, $79.50. Postponed from April 18.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Cat & Nat, Harrah’s, July 11, Ticket price and more information TBA.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 10, $25. Postponed from April 25.
Week of July 16, 2020
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., July 20, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 18, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., July 17, $40, $50, $60.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 18, $25, $35, $45. Postponed from March 28.
Week of July 23, 2020
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Ken Jeong, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 25, $29, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Chris D’Elia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 pm., July 24, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79.
Back in Black – The True AC/DC Experience, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., July 24, $25.
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., July 25, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50. Postponed from May 1.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 24, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from May 2.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 24, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from April 10.
Week of July 30, 2020
Chicago, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 1, $49, $59.
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 1, $59, $69, $84.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 31, $45, $49, $59. Postponed from April 25. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
Week of Aug. 6, 2020
Chicago, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $185, $215, $235, $275.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, Aug. 7 and 8, $60, $115. Postponed from April 3 and 4.
Colin Hay plus very special guest Paula Cole, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 11, Ticket price TBA.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from April 11. Original tickets will be honored.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $79, $99, $129. Postponed to May 30.
Week of Aug. 13, 2020
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, Aug. 14 through 16, $79 per day, $237 for three-day general admission.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 15, $49, $59, $79, $99.
Don McLean, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 17, $49.50, $69.50.
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129.
Trevor Noah: Loud and Clear Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $79, $89, $109.
Wyclef Jean, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, $49, $59, $79, $99.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute 2 Prince, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $27. Postponed to from April 17.
Week of Aug. 20, 2020
The Marshall Tucker Band plus special guests Pure Prairie League, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, $69.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theare, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $30, $35.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
John Legend: Bigger Love 2020 Tour with Special Guests The War and Treaty, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $103, $143, $173, $203.
Tower of Power, Resorts, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $56, $66, $76.
Vanessa Williams, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $60.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $69, $89.
Week of Aug. 27, 2020
KISS with David Lee Roth, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $66.50, , $129.50, $159.50, $247.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $69, $79, $99.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from April 24.
Week of Sept. 3, 2020
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75. Canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders: Due to the current volume of canceled events, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Snoop Dogg: Celebrating 25 Years of Doggystyle, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 6, $99, $149. Postponed from May 24. Original tickets will be honored.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $75, $85. Event Postponed from April 4.
Week of Sept. 10, 2020
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon, Sept. 12, Ticket price TBA.
Bass Center XIII featuring Unique Sets by BassNectar and special friends G Jones, Clozee, Ivy Lab, DC Breaks, Potions, and Angelic Root, Boardwalk Hall, Sept. 11 and 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Three Dog Night, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 12, $55, $60, $65, $75
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, $59, $69. Postponed from April 16.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 25.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 12, $45, $55. Postponed from April 24.
Week of Sept. 17, 2020
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, $42.
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 19, $55, $65, $85,
$125.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 18 and 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, $39, $49. Postponed from April 18. Original tickets will be honored.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 18; 3 and 8 p.m., Sept. 19; and 3 p.m., Sept. 20, $46, $56. Postponed to Sept. 18, 19, and 20.
Laurel Canyon Band – A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Levoy Theare, 8 p.m., Sept. 19, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 24, 2020.
The E Street Shuffle presents Springsteen: A Timeline, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 26, $22, $27. Rescheduled from April 11.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra featuring Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra, Caesars, 7 p.m., Sept. 26, $45. POSTPONED from March 28.
Week of Oct. 1, 2020
The PettyBreakers – Tribute to Tom Petty, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $29, $34. Rescheduled from March.
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 3, $49, $59. POSTPONED from May 9. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Oct. 8, 2020
Chris Stapleton, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, $69.75, $99.75.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 10, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24. Original tickets are still valid.
Week of Oct. 15, 2020
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 17, 439, $49, $59.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 17, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from March 28. Original tickets will be honored.
An Evening with William Shatner, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 16, $49.50, $64.50, $74.50. Postponed to April 24.
Week of Oct. 22, 2020
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 24, $55, $70.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m, Oct. 24, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250.
Week of Oct. 29, 2020
Rocky Horror Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $30. Postponed from April 4. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 30, $74, $95, $135. Postponed from April 10.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 31, Verified resale tickets available. Postponed from earlier in 2020.
Week of Nov. 26
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 28, $57, $67, $87, $113.
Week of Dec. 3, 2020
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, $42.
Week of Jan. 7, 2021
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 4, $34, $44. Postponed to Jan. 8, 2021.