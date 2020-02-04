TICKETS/ INFORMATION
Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets on sale:
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, Feb. 7.
Chris Stapleton, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 29, $55, $65. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 30, $49, $55. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 1, $49, $59. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
Yachtly Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 16, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
Week of Feb. 6
Dance Across America: Studio ’94 Tour featuring CeCe Peniston, C&C Music Factry, Robin S., Quad City DJ’s, Chrystal Waters and Reel 2 Real featuring The Man Stuntman, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $30, $40, $50.
Wael Kfoury, Resorts, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $175, $225.
Marvin Shuler Promotions, LLC Presents Saturday Fight Nights with multiple fighters including Anthony Young and Nahir Albright, Showboat, 6 p.m., Feb. 8, $50, $100.
Il Volo: The Best of 10 Years, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $59, $69, $79, $99.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, $29.
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, Free.
Sugar Ray, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 7, $34, $44.
Patton Oswalt, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $45, $55.
Paul Reiser, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $42.50, $57.50.
Demetri Martin, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 13
.38 Special, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Feb. 14, $45, $50, $55, $60.
“That’s Amore” at the Wine Bar, Borgata, Marketplace Eatery, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14, $75.
Jill Scott, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $70, $90, $110, $130.
Game Changer Wrestling Presents “Run Rickey Run”, Showboat, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $25, $65.
Fitz and the Tantrums, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $55, $65.
Lee Brice, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Cheap Trick, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Moe., Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16, $59.
Valentine’s Soul Jam, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $75, $95, $125.
George Dalaras, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., Feb. 16,
$85, $100, $125.
Gregory Porter & Ledisi, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Sweet Caroline – Musical Tribute to Neil Diamond, Resorts, 3:30 and 8 p.m., Feb. 19, $35.
Week of Feb. 20
Flashback Fridays with Journey to the Sky (Heart Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 21, Free.
Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 71 Championship Mixed Martial Arts, Tropicana Showroom, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, $52, $62, $77, $127.
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Dead Serious 38 MMA, Showboat, 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Troubadours, Celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $35, $39.
Bob Saget, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. POSTPONED to April 4.
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
Wines from Around the World Wine Festival, Tropicana, 2 p.m., Feb. 22, $35
The Classic Favorites Starring “Gallen Lo” with Jessie Liu, Golden Nugget, 12:01 a.m., Feb. 23, $48, $68, $98.
Beth Tinnon, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 24, $15.
Week of Feb. 27
Styx, Tropicana, 9 p.m., March 2, $75, $85, $95, $100.
Flashback Fridays with Kiss the Sky (Jimi Hendrix Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 28, Free.
Tiffany Haddish, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $49, $59, $69.
Walker Hayes, Bally’s, Wild Wild West, 10 p.m., Feb. 29, Free.
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, $30, $40, $50. This event has been canceled. Refunds at point of purchase only. Internet & phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded.
Kane Brown with special guests Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson , Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Thanos Petrelis Live, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, $50, $75, $85, $100.
Week of March 5
Rascal Flatts, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., March 6, $73.50, $113.50.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Jimi Hendrix – Are you Experienced, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., March 6, $20.
Mike Tyson, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., March 6, $59, $79, $99.
Bang Productions Presents Celebrity Boxing – Gooden vs. Cooley, Showboat, 8 p.m., March 7, $25, $50, $100.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 7, $40, $60, $75.
Flashback Fridays with The Prince Project (Prince Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 6, Free.
Mid Atlantic BBQ Expo 2020, Showboat, March 6 and 7, Ticket price TBA
Week of March 12
Adam Sandler, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 13, Free.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., March 14, $49.50, $64.50.
Lit in AC 2020 with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m., March 14, $10, $20, $25, $40.
Chelsea Handler, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 14, $49, $69, $99.
Jay Mohr, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 14, $24, $29, $34.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 18, $38.
Week of March 19
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 20, Free.
Samurai Wars (Wrestling), Showboat, March 20 through 22, Ticket price TBA.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 20, $59, $69.
Mandy Moore with Bedouine, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 21, $55, $59.
Jerry Blavat’s Soul, Soul, Doo Wap & Rock ‘n Roll, Golden Nugget, The Grand, 9 p.m., March 21, $25, $35, $45.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships 82, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 6 p.m., March 21, $55, $75, $95, $175, $225.
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 21, $25.
Week of March 26
Atlantic City Beer Week 2020, AC Convention Center, March 30 through April 5, $60, $115.
Bat Out of Hell The Musical (Touring), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, March 27 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with New York’s Finest (Police Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 27, Free.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 27; 7 and 10 pm., March 28, $29, $39.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 28, $45.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 28, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 28, $25, $35, $45.
Week of April 2
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 3, Ticket price TBA.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 4, Ticket price TBA.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 4, $30.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 4, $69, $89, $109, $149.
Week of April 9
Flashback Fridays with Fast Lane (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 10, Free.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 10, $79, $89, $99, $109.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., April 10, $74, $95, $135.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 10, $39, $49, $59.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 11, $99, $149, $199.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 11, $59, $69.
Neha Kakkar, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 11, $35, $65, $80, $95, $145, $345.
Week of April 16
Ana Gabriel, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., April 17, Ticket price TBA.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Beatles – Abbey Road, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., April 17, $20.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 18, $39, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Elton Rohn (Elton John Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Free.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45.
Week of April 23
Flashback Fridays with Crued (Motley Crue Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 24, Free.
Dennis DeYoung, Resorts, 9 p.m., April 24, $45, $55, $65.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 24, $69, $84, $99, $129.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 24, $79, $89.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 24, Ticket price TBA.
Beyond Bollywood Presents: Namaste India, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 25, $39. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 25, $25.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $49, $59.
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 25, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 30
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 1, Ticket price TBA.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 1; 3 and 8 p.m., May 2; and 3 p.m., May 3, Ticket price TBA.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 2, $40, $50, $60.
Disco Ball Presents: The Jacksons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 2, $59, $79, $99, $125.
Week of May 7
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia and Keith Sweat, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 9, $52, $67, $77.
Week of May 14
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 16, $39, $45.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45.
Yachtly Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of May 21
Allison Krauss, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 23, $55, $65, $95, $125, $150.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 27, $38.
Week of May 28
Classic Albums Live Performs: Pink Floyd – The Wall, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., May 29, $20.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 29, $55, $65.
Brandi Carlile, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 30, $100.50, $130.50, $150.50, $170.50.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 30, $79, $99, $129.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 30, $50, $55, $60.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 30, $65, $75, $125, $150.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 30, $49, $55.
Week of June 4
Philadelphia Fusion, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, Ticket price TBA.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 6, $59, $79. $99.
Week of June 11
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 12 and 13, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Happy Together Tour 2020, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., June 12, Ticket price TBA.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Eagles – Hotel California, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., June 13, $20.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 18
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 20; 5 and 8 p.m. June 21, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 20, $59, $69, $79, $119.
Tony Danza, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 24, $53.
Monsta X, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 19, $99, $119, $129, $149, $249.
Week of June 25
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 26 and 27. $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Week of July 9
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 11, $29, $39.
Kidz Bop Live 2020, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., July 10, $25, $35, $45, $70.
Week of July 16
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Week of July 30
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 1, $49, $59.
Week of Aug. 6
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $185, $215, $235, $275.
Week of Aug. 13
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 27
KISS with David Lee Roth, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $66.50, , $129.50, $159.50, $247.
Week of Sept. 3
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75.
Week of Sept. 10
Bass Center XIII featuring Unique Sets by BassNectar and special friends G Jones, Clozee, Ivy Lab, DC Breaks, Potions, and Angelic Root, Boardwalk Hall, Sept. 11 and 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of Sept. 23
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, $42.
Week of Oct. 8
Chris Stapleton, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, Ticket price TBA.
ONGOING SHOWS
Rat Pack, Tropicana, 4 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and April 5, 19 and 26, $25.
Michael McGeehan, Resorts, multiple times, Feb. 3 through 26, $15.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.