Comedy Clubs

Borgata Comedy Club

Paul Hooper, Vanessa Hollingshead, DC Benny, Jan. 23 through 25, $20.

Buddy Fitzpatrick, Gina Brillon, Rodney Laney, Jan. 26 through 29, $20.

Howie Mandel Comedy Club

Keifer Thompson, 8 p.m., Jan. 23, $20.

Greg Warren, 8 p.m., Jan. 29, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 23, $19, $25, $35.

Friday Night Headliners featuring Napoleon Emill and Albert Davies, 9 p.m., Jan. 24, $24, $29, $39.

Chris DiStefano at the Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.

Monday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 27, $19, $25, $35.

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., Jan. 23 through 29, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., Jan. 24, 26, 28, 29, $25.

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., Jan. 23, 25, 27, $25.

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., Jan. 25, $25.

