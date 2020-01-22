Comedy Clubs
Borgata Comedy Club
Paul Hooper, Vanessa Hollingshead, DC Benny, Jan. 23 through 25, $20.
Buddy Fitzpatrick, Gina Brillon, Rodney Laney, Jan. 26 through 29, $20.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Keifer Thompson, 8 p.m., Jan. 23, $20.
Greg Warren, 8 p.m., Jan. 29, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 23, $19, $25, $35.
Friday Night Headliners featuring Napoleon Emill and Albert Davies, 9 p.m., Jan. 24, $24, $29, $39.
Chris DiStefano at the Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Monday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 27, $19, $25, $35.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Jan. 23 through 29, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Jan. 24, 26, 28, 29, $25.
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Jan. 23, 25, 27, $25.
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Jan. 25, $25.