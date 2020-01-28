This April, get playing for the chance to qualify for the MGM Resorts East Coast Poker Tour, taking place Nov. 15-20 at Borgata.
The tour features qualifying events at MGM National Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Borgata. The Borgata Spring Poker Open will take place from April 7 to 24, where participants can play to place on the tour’s leaderboard. Another summer competition, the Borgata Summer Poker Open, will take place from July 7 to 24.
The top 90 participants from all events will move on to the MGM Resorts East Coast Poker Tour $2 Million Guaranteed Championship, taking place from Nov. 15-20 at Borgata. For more information, go to MGMECPT.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie