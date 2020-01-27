Part of a rich history of indoor auto racing that dates back to the 1930s, the NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic City Classic returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Racing starts 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Fans holding reserved tickets can attend Fan Fest on the race course from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with the opportunity to meet and take photographs with the drivers. Tickets are $15 to $29 and available at the Boardwalk Hall box office. More than 120 cars will be competing in several heats and three mini-car classes – Champ Karts, Slingshots and the premier class, Three Quarter Midgets. The Gamblers Classic final on Saturday night features the top-26 heat qualifiers, and is the TQ Midgets' signature event, with the Classic winner claiming the vaunted Gambler's Cup trophy. Defending Gamblers Classic winner and North Carolina native Ryan Flores is part of this year's field again, as are past champions Andy Jankowiak, Erick Rudolph, and three-time winner and New Jersey native Anthony Sesely. Call 609-348-7000 or go to IndoorAutoRacing.com for more.
– Ray Schweibert