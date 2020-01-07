Yoga Wine

Get out the stretch pants and get ready to pop some corks.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City invites yogis of all levels to a Sip & Stretch event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Salon & Spa.

Guests can enjoy vino and vinyasa in addition to exclusive deals and discounts on spa services and retail products at the Spa & Salon. After a private yoga instruction in a small group setting, guests are invited to stay for a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and mini facial sessions. To round out the full evening of activities, all yogis will receive a complimentary grab bag full of goodies and will be entered to win an ultimate spa day package.

The cost is $50 per person and space is limited. In order to reserve a spot call (800) 777-1177.

Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com for more info.

