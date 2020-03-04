At A.C. Weekly we’ve made a name for ourselves over the last few years for organizing the most amazing food-based parties in all of Atlantic City, but what we have in store for you this spring may just be our best effort yet.
Prepare to stuff your sombreros, because from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, Golden Nugget Atlantic City’s Grand Ballroom will be the site of Mexican Madness, an all-you-can-eat Mexican fiesta that arrives just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
There will be an arsenal of local restaurants offering up your favorite Mexican street food classics all under one roof – we’re talking tacos, empanadas, quesadillas, taquitos, pupusas and more. More than 15 restaurants will be on hand, including Distrito, Veracruz, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Bill’s Bar & Burger, Chart House, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Essl’s Dugout, Hard Rock Cafe, Casa Taco & Tequila and many more to come.
And what fun would an event like this be without a little competition? We’ll have three professional judges on hand casting their votes for who makes the tastiest treats south of the border and, as always, you’ll be able to vote for your favorites as well in the eater’s choice category. Awards will be announced at the end of the madness!
Of course, you’ll need something to wash it all down, so there will be a cash bar offering up a myriad of margaritas, as well as contests and live music from one of the greatest bands in our area, LeCompt.
General admission passes are $30, while VIP passes (which get you in an hour early and come with a special Mexican Madness gift) are $45.
Get your passes starting tomorrow, March 5 before they sell out. Go to atlanticcityweekly.com/mexicanmadness today!